Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split and Change of ISIN for Nolato AB (74/21)

Referring to the bulletin from Nolato AB's annual general meeting, held on May 4, 2021, the company will carry out a stock split in relations 10:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 12, 2021. The order book will not change. Short name: NOLA B Terms: Split: 10:1 Current ISIN: SE0000109811 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 11, 2021 New ISIN code: SE0015962477 First day of trading with new ISIN code: May 12, 2021 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.