Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 10.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Trigger einer heftigen Turnaroundrallye am Montag?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 901432 ISIN: SE0000109811 Ticker-Symbol: NBFB 
Frankfurt
07.05.21
16:29 Uhr
85,80 Euro
+1,70
+2,02 %
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NOLATO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOLATO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
86,6589,1009:01
GlobeNewswire
10.05.2021 | 08:05
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split and Change of ISIN for Nolato AB (74/21)

Referring to the bulletin from Nolato AB's annual general meeting, held on May
4, 2021, the company will carry out a stock split in relations 10:1. The share
will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 12, 2021. The order
book will not change. 

Short name:                 NOLA B   
Terms:                    Split: 10:1 
Current ISIN:                SE0000109811
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 11, 2021
New ISIN code:                SE0015962477
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   May 12, 2021

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
NOLATO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.