Montag, 10.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Trigger einer heftigen Turnaroundrallye am Montag?
WKN: A1H886 ISIN: SE0001105511 Ticker-Symbol: Z03 
Frankfurt
10.05.21
08:01 Uhr
2,040 Euro
+0,030
+1,49 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.05.2021 | 08:05
ZetaDisplay AB: ZetaDisplay signs delivery contract with PostNord Group

Malmö - ZetaDisplay AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ZETA) announces that it has signed a new delivery contract withPostNord Group AB. The initial one-year contract commences on 1 July 2021 and is valid for Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland. The estimated contract value for the first year is SEK 1.5 millioncomprising offull-service deliveries within Digital Signage.

"We are supplying PostNord with Digital Signage solutions since 2015 through a partnership agreement. Now we enter a direct relationship with the customer which we take as proof for our improved competitive offer and international capabilities", comments CEO Per Mandorf.

ZetaDisplay has a successful track-record with PostNord during the past six years with deliveries to several units including postal offices and outlets as well as logistic centres. Another focus area has been corporate communication solutions at Terminals and the PostNord's head office in Solna as well as for the office in Copenhagen. ZetaDisplay continues now to create, install and nurture different user-oriented digital communication solutions easy manageable on central and local level alike.

About PostNord

PostNord is a leading provider of parcel and logistics services to, from, and within the Nordic region. The Group ensures the provision of a postal service to households and businesses in Sweden and Denmark, regardless of where they live and work. PostNord connects companies, public authorities and consumers and enables business, trade and communication in the Nordic region. With their expertise and strong distribution network, PostNord put in place the conditions for the e-commerce, distribution, logistics and communication solutions of tomorrow in the Nordic region. In 2020, the Group had around 28,000 employees and sales of SEK 38.7 billion. The Parent Company is a Swedish public limited company with Group headquarters in Solna, Sweden. For more information visit PostNord at www.postnord.com.

Malmö, 10 May 2021

For questions, please contact:

Per Mandorf, President & CEO
Phone +46 704-25 82 34
Emailper.mandorf@zetadisplay.com

Jacob Stjernfält, CFO
Phone +46 768-75 41 77
E-mailjacob.stjernfalt@zetadisplay.com

Daniel Oelker, CCO
Phone +46 708-45 80 54
E-maildaniel.oelker@zetadisplay.com

About ZetaDisplay

ZetaDisplay acts at the heart of digital transformations in physical environments. We contribute to nudging peoples' behaviour at the point-of-decision in retail environments, public spaces and workplace environments. Our solutions are known as Digital Signage that we develop and offer as SaaS-solutions. We are a European leader and intend to drive the further consolidation of the market organically and through acquisitions.

ZetaDisplay has its head office in Malmö. The company generates revenues of approximately MSEK 450 and employs 200 staff at ten offices in six European countries and the USA. In total, the company handles more than 70,000 installations on over 50 markets. The share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm [ZETA]. More information at ir.zetadisplay.com.

  • 20210510 ZD new delivery contract with PostNord FINAL (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/467d362b-c7ab-4a65-b176-84cfd6dc3d7b)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
