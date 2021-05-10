SOLUTIONS 30: Solutions 30: TRADING HALT

TRADING HALT

Solutions 30 announces that it has asked Euronext Paris to halt the trading of its ordinary shares (FR0013379484), effective from today's market opening until further communication is released.

About Solutions 30 SE

The Solutions 30 group is the European leader in solutions for new technologies. Its mission is to make the technological developments that are transforming our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike. Yesterday, it was computers and the Internet. Today, it's digital technology. Tomorrow, it will be technologies that make the world even more interconnected in real time. With more than 30 million call-outs carried out since it was founded and a network of more than 15,700 local technicians, Solutions 30 currently covers all of France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Iberian Peninsula, the United Kingdom, and Poland. The share capital of Solutions 30 SE consists of 107,127,984 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised.

Solutions 30 SE is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange



Contact

Individual Shareholders: Shareholders relations | Tel: +33 (0)1 86 86 00 63 | actionnaires@solutions30.com

Analysts/investors Nathalie Boumendil | Tel: +33 6 85 82 41 95 | nathalie.boumendil@solutions30.com



Press - Image 7: Leslie Jung | Tel: +44 7818 641803 | ljung@image7.fr



Flore Larger | Tel: +33 6 33 13 41 50 | flarger@image7.fr

Charlotte Le Barbier | Tel: +33 6 78 37 27 60 | clebarbier@image7.fr



Attachment