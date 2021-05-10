Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 10.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Trigger einer heftigen Turnaroundrallye am Montag?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N8PV ISIN: FR0013379484 Ticker-Symbol: 30L3 
Tradegate
10.05.21
08:00 Uhr
10,390 Euro
-0,010
-0,10 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
SOLUTIONS 30 SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOLUTIONS 30 SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,34010,39609:01
10,38010,47008:36
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.05.2021 | 08:05
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SOLUTIONS 30: Solutions 30: TRADING HALT

TRADING HALT

Solutions 30 announces that it has asked Euronext Paris to halt the trading of its ordinary shares (FR0013379484), effective from today's market opening until further communication is released.

About Solutions 30 SE

The Solutions 30 group is the European leader in solutions for new technologies. Its mission is to make the technological developments that are transforming our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike. Yesterday, it was computers and the Internet. Today, it's digital technology. Tomorrow, it will be technologies that make the world even more interconnected in real time. With more than 30 million call-outs carried out since it was founded and a network of more than 15,700 local technicians, Solutions 30 currently covers all of France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Iberian Peninsula, the United Kingdom, and Poland. The share capital of Solutions 30 SE consists of 107,127,984 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised.
Solutions 30 SE is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange

Contact

Individual Shareholders: Shareholders relations | Tel: +33 (0)1 86 86 00 63 |actionnaires@solutions30.com

Analysts/investors Nathalie Boumendil | Tel: +33 6 85 82 41 95 |nathalie.boumendil@solutions30.com

Press - Image 7: Leslie Jung | Tel: +44 7818 641803 |ljung@image7.fr

Flore Larger | Tel: +33 6 33 13 41 50 |flarger@image7.fr
Charlotte Le Barbier | Tel: +33 6 78 37 27 60 |clebarbier@image7.fr

Attachment

  • S30-Trading Halt - EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1456815d-3207-496b-b0aa-d3f5283a448c)

SOLUTIONS 30-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.