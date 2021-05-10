The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 10.05.2021Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 10.05.2021Aktien1 US59833J2069 Midwest Holding Inc.2 AU0000141533 QMines Ltd.3 IT0005438046 SECO S.p.A.4 MT0000650102 Angler Gaming PLC5 SE0010442418 Bahnhof AB6 SE0013888443 Bioextrax AB7 PLGEOTR00010 Geotrans S.A.8 SE0004576346 Gullberg & Jansson AB9 FR0000064446 Catering International & Services S.A.10 FR0004527638 Exel Industries S.A.11 SE0006288270 Follicum AB12 FR0004187367 Freelance.com13 FR0013204336 L.D.C. S.A.14 SE0005962206 Peptonic Medical AB15 FR0000060329 PSB Industries S.A.16 SE0006256798 Scandinavian Real Heart AB17 US91864C1071 Vaccitech PLC18 GG00BNDMJP11 River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Ltd.19 CA98959W2031 Zinc One Resources Inc.20 LM Funding America Inc.Anleihen1 US87264ACA16 T-Mobile USA Inc.2 XS1878119889 Daimler International Finance B.V.3 DK0030485271 Euronext N.V.4 DK0030486402 Euronext N.V.5 DK0030486592 Euronext N.V.6 DE000NLB3RP3 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-7 DE000NLB3RE7 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-8 DE000NLB3RF4 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-9 DE000HVB5DG3 UniCredit Bank AG10 AU3CB0250488 African Development Bank11 GB00BMF1KF67 Neutral Capital Finance PLC12 XS2342227837 Sagax EURO MTN NL B.V.13 FR0014003G27 Verallia SA14 CH1111393000 Zürcher Kantonalbank15 US00108WAN02 AEP Texas Inc.16 US053807AU73 Avnet Inc.17 XS2342059784 Barclays Bank UK PLC18 XS2342060360 Barclays Bank UK PLC19 US66980Q2A49 BOC Aviation [USA] Corp.20 FR0014003GX7 IMERYS S.A.21 AT0000A2R9G1 Kommunalkredit Austria AG22 USY7749XAY77 Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd.23 XS2342589582 SpareBank 1 Boligkreditt AS24 XS2339427747 Emirates Telecommunications Group Co. PJSC (Etisalat)25 XS2339427820 Emirates Telecommunications Group Co. PJSC (Etisalat)26 XS2342206591 Westpac Banking Corp.