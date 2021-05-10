Anzeige
Dow Jones News
10.05.2021 | 08:31
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Edison Investment Research Limited 
Edison Investment Research Limited: Target Healthcare REIT (THRL): Consistent positive returns with social impact 
10-May-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
London, UK, 10 May 2021 
 
Target Healthcare REIT (THRL): Consistent positive returns with social impact 
Target Healthcare REIT has delivered consistently positive returns since IPO in 2013 and this has continued through the 
pandemic. Q321 EPRA NAV increased 0.8% to 109.1p and including DPS paid the NAV total return was 2.4%. In this note we 
provide an overview of company strategy and future prospects as the operator sector emerges from the worst impacts of 
the pandemic, and as Target deploys its strong capital resources, boosted by the GBP60m (gross) March equity raise, in 
accretive portfolio growth. 
 
The FY21e yield is an attractive 5.7% with good prospects for DPS growth. This supports a premium to NAV, which at 
1.09x (Q321 NAV) is in line with the average since IPO but below the 1.19x peak. Robust rent collection and DPS 
payments through the pandemic indicate potential for yield tightening. 
Click here to view the full report. 
 
All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website 
www.edisongroup.com 
About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the 
widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, 
family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the 
darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings. 
Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. 
Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in 
Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney. 
Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. 
Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not 
solicitations to buy or sell any securities. 
For more information, please contact Edison: 
Martyn King +44 (0)20 3077 5745 financials@edisongroup.com 
Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: 
LinkedIn    https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ 
Twitter      www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res 
YouTube    www.youtube.com/edisonitv 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1194160 10-May-2021 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1194160&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 10, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
