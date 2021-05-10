DJ Edison Investment Research Limited: Target Healthcare REIT (THRL): Consistent positive returns with social impact

Edison Investment Research Limited Edison Investment Research Limited: Target Healthcare REIT (THRL): Consistent positive returns with social impact 10-May-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- London, UK, 10 May 2021 Target Healthcare REIT (THRL): Consistent positive returns with social impact Target Healthcare REIT has delivered consistently positive returns since IPO in 2013 and this has continued through the pandemic. Q321 EPRA NAV increased 0.8% to 109.1p and including DPS paid the NAV total return was 2.4%. In this note we provide an overview of company strategy and future prospects as the operator sector emerges from the worst impacts of the pandemic, and as Target deploys its strong capital resources, boosted by the GBP60m (gross) March equity raise, in accretive portfolio growth. The FY21e yield is an attractive 5.7% with good prospects for DPS growth. This supports a premium to NAV, which at 1.09x (Q321 NAV) is in line with the average since IPO but below the 1.19x peak. Robust rent collection and DPS payments through the pandemic indicate potential for yield tightening. Click here to view the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com

