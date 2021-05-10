EQT Private Equity to sell StormGeo to Alfa Laval

EQT Private Equity to sell StormGeo, a global provider of software-based decision support for weather sensitive operations, to Alfa Laval at a transaction price of NOK 3,630 million

StormGeo's weather intelligence contributes to safeguarding people, assets and operations, and helps its customers achieve greenhouse gas targets and reduce emissions, with more than 2.0 million tons fuel and 6.1 million tons CO2 saved since 2018

During EQT's ownership, StormGeo has more than doubled revenues, EBITDA and number of customers as a result of strong organic growth, investments in digitalization and a number of strategic add-on acquisitions

STOCKHOLM, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT is pleased to announce that the EQT Mid Market fund ("EQT Private Equity") has agreed to sell StormGeo Holding AS ("StormGeo" or "the Company") to Alfa Laval AB ("Alfa Laval"), a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling. The transaction price amounts to NOK 3,630 million.

StormGeo was founded in 1997 in Bergen, Norway, as a spin-off from Norway's largest commercial broadcaster, TV2. Through its scalable software solutions, StormGeo provides weather-centric services to more than 2,200 customers globally in a variety of industries, including shipping, energy and onshore industries such as healthcare, hospitality, insurance and retail.

With extreme weather being the number one cause of business disruptions globally, StormGeo's point specific forecasts, coupled with asset specific data, enable customers to safeguard people, assets and operations while minimizing downtime, improving ESG performance, saving fuel and resources.

During EQT Private Equity's ownership, StormGeo has transformed from a regional champion into a leading global provider of shipping- and weather-solutions, underpinned by a proprietary and automated data platform. Fueled by global megatrends such as climate change and digitalization, StormGeo has more than doubled revenues, EBITDA and number of customers, and the Company's platform has been significantly strengthened through investments in digitalization and six strategic add-on acquisitions. In 2018, StormGeo was elected a UN Global Compact Partner and has since proudly contributed to the Action Platform for Sustainable Ocean Business.

Rikke Kjær Nielsen, Partner and Investment Advisor at EQT Partners said, "It has been a privilege to partner with StormGeo's management team and take part of the growth journey. We are proud of the company's contribution to society in helping clients act sustainably and facilitating a reduction of 6.1 million tons CO2 since 2018. This aligns perfectly with EQT's investment approach, and StormGeo is a strong testimony to EQT's purpose of making a positive impact. I would also like to thank DNV and all the other minority co-investors in StormGeo for a great cooperation over the past few years. We are confident that Alfa Laval will be a great new home for StormGeo, and together, they will continue to be a trusted partner to businesses worldwide."

Søren Andersen, CEO of StormGeo, further commented, "Together with EQT, StormGeo has transformed into a global market leader through accelerated investments in digitalization and several strategic add-on acquisitions. We are grateful for the strong cooperation and support from EQT over the past years, and we now look forward to continuing to develop our business through further geographic- and technological expansion together with Alfa Laval."

The transaction is expected to close in Q2 2021.

EQT Private Equity was advised by Houlihan Lokey (M&A), EY (financial, tax, commercial, ESG, tech) and Wiersholm (legal).

Contact

EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

About EQT

EQT is a purpose-driven global investment organization with more than EUR 67 billion in assets under management across 26 active funds. EQT funds have portfolio companies in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas with total sales of approximately EUR 29 billion and more than 175,000 employees. EQT works with portfolio companies to achieve sustainable growth, operational excellence and market leadership.

More info: www.eqtgroup.com

Follow EQT on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram

About StormGeo

StormGeo is a leading global provider of software-based decision support for weather sensitive operations. The company was founded in 1997 as a spin-off from Norway's largest commercial broadcaster, TV2, and today provides weather-centric services for a variety of industries, including shipping, renewables, oil & gas, and onshore industries such as healthcare, hospitality and retail. The company is headquartered in Bergen, Norway and has 24 offices in 15 countries and approximately 515 employees.

More info: www.stormgeo.com

About Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress - always going the extra mile to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day.

Alfa Laval has 16,700 employees. Annual sales in 2020 were SEK 41.5 billion (approx. EUR 4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq

More info: www.alfalaval.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-private-equity-to-sell-stormgeo-to-alfa-laval,c3343713

The following files are available for download: