Yardi Launches Breeze Premier in the United Kingdom

New cloud-based property management and accounting platform offers an affordable, easy to use solution for small to medium sized real estate companies

LONDON, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi is pleased to announce the launch of Yardi Breeze Premier for the UK property market. Breeze Premier is a simple and intuitive software platform designed for small and medium sized real estate landlords and property agencies.

The platform has a range of features for commercial and residential property operations in a single cloud-based solution.

These features include lettings and property management, property and corporate accounting, service charge management, turn over rent calculations, email communications, menu level security, maintenance and inspections, landlord portal, as well as comprehensive property and financial reporting capabilities.

Breeze Premier has a streamlined configuration and set-up, enabling a quick onboarding process at no additional cost. With the built-in Breeze Online Help Centre and unlimited Live Chat support, users can interact directly with local support experts and have their questions answered quickly.

The platform is designed to grow with a client's business needs and can be extended with add-on modules. Yardi Investment Manager is available to improve deal communication and manage opportunities. For marketing needs, add RENTCafé for property websites, online payments and e-signatures, syndication to 3rd party ILS (internet listing services) as well as SMS communications.

"We are excited to bring Breeze Premier to the UK market and provide a new approach for small and medium sized real estate portfolios. Breeze's powerful set of functionalities will help bring greater operational efficiencies and enable clients to provide new services to their customers," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international for Yardi.

See how Yardi Breeze Premier can help support your real estate operations.

About Yardi

Yardi develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide from offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America. For more information, visit yardi.co.uk .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1505839/Breeze_image.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1505838/Yardi_Breeze_Premier.jpg

