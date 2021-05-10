Anzeige
Montag, 10.05.2021
WKN: 935409 ISIN: SE0000375115 Ticker-Symbol: MLT 
07.05.21
08:08 Uhr
24,500 Euro
+0,040
+0,16 %
GlobeNewswire
10.05.2021 | 09:05
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in Mycronic AB at XSTO (75/21)

Lifting of Suspension

At Trading Venue XSTO



Issuer:      Mycronic AB, LEI: 549300S5CCFESE4C6Y07            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Instrument:    MYCR SE0000375115                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Lifting reason:  With reference to the press release published by Mycronic AB 
          on May 10, 2021 at 08.55 CET                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Continuous    The opening auction starts at 09.05 CET followed by continuous
 trading from:   trading from 09.15 CET, May 10, 2021.            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Comments:     Order books have been flushed                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Related      SE0013380458, GB00BL05TK41, SE0013380029,           
 instruments:   SE0013380193, GB00BG625W86,                  
         GB00BL00GQ45, GB00BL010430, GB00BL045N63,           
         GB00BG5TQF01, GB00BG5VV288,                  
         SE0013380581                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Contact details: Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 70 50              
         Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



The Financial Supervisory Authority for XSTO has been notified.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
