Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in Mycronic AB at XSTO (75/21)

Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue XSTO Issuer: Mycronic AB, LEI: 549300S5CCFESE4C6Y07 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument: MYCR SE0000375115 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting reason: With reference to the press release published by Mycronic AB on May 10, 2021 at 08.55 CET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous The opening auction starts at 09.05 CET followed by continuous trading from: trading from 09.15 CET, May 10, 2021. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related SE0013380458, GB00BL05TK41, SE0013380029, instruments: SE0013380193, GB00BG625W86, GB00BL00GQ45, GB00BL010430, GB00BL045N63, GB00BG5TQF01, GB00BG5VV288, SE0013380581 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact details: Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 70 50 Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Financial Supervisory Authority for XSTO has been notified. Nasdaq Stockholm AB