Montag, 10.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock zu Wochenbeginn: Große Turnaroundrallye eingeläutet?
Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

WKN: 873339 ISIN: SE0000103699 Ticker-Symbol: HXGB 
Tradegate
10.05.21
10:27 Uhr
80,52 Euro
-0,34
-0,42 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
GlobeNewswire
10.05.2021 | 09:53
80 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split and Change of ISIN for Hexagon AB (76/21)

Referring to the bulletin from Hexagon AB's annual general meeting, held on
April 29, 2021, the company will carry out a stock split in relations 7:1. The
share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 19, 2021. The
order book will not change. 

Short name:                 HEXA B   
Terms:                    Split: 7:1 
Current ISIN:                SE0000103699
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 18, 2021
New ISIN code:                SE0015961909
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   May 19, 2021

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
