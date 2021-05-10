Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split and Change of ISIN for Hexagon AB (76/21)

Referring to the bulletin from Hexagon AB's annual general meeting, held on April 29, 2021, the company will carry out a stock split in relations 7:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 19, 2021. The order book will not change. Short name: HEXA B Terms: Split: 7:1 Current ISIN: SE0000103699 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 18, 2021 New ISIN code: SE0015961909 First day of trading with new ISIN code: May 19, 2021 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.