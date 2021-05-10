DJ EQS-News: CN Logistics Assisted in the First China International Consumer Products Expo Held in Haikou Collaboration in the Second Hainan Expo Confirmed Expect to Acquire More Luxury and Wine Brand Customers a

EQS-News / 10/05/2021 / 15:29 UTC+8 CN Logistics International Holdings Limited ???????????? (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 2130)CN Logistics Assisted in the First China International Consumer Products Expo Held in Haikou Collaboration in the Second Hainan Expo Confirmed Expect to Acquire More Luxury and Wine Brand Customers and Further Expand Green Logistics Business[Hong Kong - 10 May 2021] CN Logistics International Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", stock code: 2130), a well-established international logistics solutions provider, is pleased to announce that the Group as a designated logistics service provider, has provided one-stop logistic services to brand customers in Hall 4 of the first China International Consumer Products Expo ("Hainan Expo") held in Haikou, Hainan Province from 7 May to 10 May. In the first three days of the Hainan Expo, CN Logistics has positive responses and acknowledgement received from Hainan Provincial Government, high-end brand customers, and wine customers. It is expected more collaborations will be in place.Hainan Expo is one of the largest consumer product expos in the Asia Pacific, with 1,319 exhibiting brands in a total exhibition area of 80,000 sq. meters. As the exclusive logistic provider of Hall 4, the Group had started liaising with more than 40 brands from South-East Asia, Japan, and Korea since the beginning of April and assisted in the logistics planning, and hence, successfully completed the logistics of all exhibits to the exhibition venue. In addition, the Group, as one of the exhibitors in the Expo, has also grasped the chance to introduce to clients its daily operation flow, wine and high-end fashion product related businesses, as well as distribution and green logistic services. CN Logistics' booth is built by a black metal frame to highlight its image as a high-end logistics service providerSince its listing in October 2020, CN Logistics has been making the best use of the fund raised and been proactively developing on multiple fronts, as promised during listing, including expanding its client portfolio and developing green logistics solutions. Riding on the Chinese Government's 14th Five-Year Plan which focuses on the "dual circulation" economy and leveraging the potential of domestic demand, Hainan Province has been developing rapidly towards an international free trade port in recent years, and has been offering more flexible duty concessions. The increase in duty-free allowance last year also stimulated a significant increase in sales of duty-free goods. In March this year, CN Logistics signed a memorandum of understanding with two tax-free groups Hainan Tourism Duty Free Co., Ltd. (HTDF) and Hainan Development Holding Co., Ltd. (HDH), to jointly recruit merchants for their respective duty-free shops, as well as attract international premium brand-owners to enter. In addition, while the globe is under a consensus in promoting an effective utilization of natural resources, CN Logistics has become one of the pioneers in the industry to launch a new set of one-stop green logistics solutions to a number of international luxury and high-end fashion brands. The solutions focus on energy conservation, waste reduction, and resource recycling. Since the launch of the solutions in March 2020, the Group has been receiving many welcoming responses from more than 30 brands, with the wish to be a part of the advocation of sustainable development and environmental protection.Mr. Ngan Tim Wing, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of CN Logistics, said, "Over the past six months, CN Logistics' development in Hainan Province has been on a fast track. Thanks to the staunch support from the Hainan Provincial Government and our brand customers, as well as the dedication of our team, we have been accelerating our development and expanding our business network in Hainan, laying the foundation for further capitalizing on the huge opportunities arising from the development of Hainan's free trade port. We are also honored to have recently discussed with the Hainan Provincial Government the possibility of further cooperation. Coming to the last day of the Hainan Expo, I am excited to announce that CN Logistics has, again, recognized by Hainan Provincial Bureau of International Economic Development and confirmed our cooperation in the Second China International Consumer Products Expo with expanded areas of collaboration. Having Hainan as one of the growth drivers, and coupled with our development in Southeast Asia and the launch of cross-border wine e-commerce business, CN Logistics' will strive for further advancement to bring valuable returns to shareholders."For further information, please here to know more about CN Logistics and China International Consumer Products Expo.- End -About CN Logistics International Holdings Limited Established in 1991, CN Logistics is a well-established international logistics solutions provider with core business of providing air freight forwarding services and distribution and logistics services in relation to fashion products and fine wine, primarily focusing on high-end fashion (including luxury and affordable luxury) products. 