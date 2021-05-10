Phyto Extractions Inc.: Phyto Extractions Announces Michael Forbes as New CEO

LANGLEY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2021 / Phyto Extractions Inc. (formerly, Adastra Labs Holdings Ltd.) (CSE:XTRX)(Frankfurt:D2EP) ("Phyto Extractions" or the "Company") is proud to announce Michael Forbes Pharm, MBA as its new CEO and director.





Mr. Forbes comes to Phyto Extractions with a background firmly rooted in medicine, cannabis production and entrepreneurship. Demonstrating his knowledge and experience in the cannabis industry, Mr. Forbes has founded five cannabis medical clinics under the Concord Medical Clinic umbrella, built Clarity Cannabis and Honeycomb Cannabis to over 10 locations, and also founded the cannabis licensed production facility, Sitka Weed Works, in Canada.

"I am honored to have been selected to serve as the new CEO and look forward to overseeing the execution of the corporate vision of continued leadership in the recreational cannabis space through the development of brand offerings that position us as the clear choice in the mind of cannabis consumers now and in the future," said Michael Forbes, CEO. "My experience in health care, medicine, business operations and cannabis will be integral to continuing to strengthen the company's current position and planned expansion into the burgeoning medical market."

Having medical experience of over 16 years, Mr. Forbes has also built and operated pharmacy chains across British Columbia and Alberta, and founded a dozen medical clinics, including 3 methadone clinics in order to protect the public from drug diversion and increase accessibility to medicine.

Mr. Forbes graduated from the University of British Columbia in 2002 with a BSc. in Pharmaceutical Sciences, also achieving additional certification in Hormone Restoration, Age Management Medicine, and more recently, Cannabis Plant Production and Facility Management from Kwantlen Polytechnic University. He was elected to attend the Ivey School of Business for Canada's Top 40 under 40 in 2017 where he received an honorary MBA.

In other corporate news, Donald Dinsmore, the Chief Operating Officer of the Company, was appointed as an additional director to fill the vacancy created by the prior resignation of Blaine Bailey. Following such changes, the board of directors consists of Michael Forbes, Donald Dinsmore, Stephen Brohman and George Routhier.

About Phyto Extractions

Phyto Extractions is an agricultural-scale cannabis extraction, distillation and product manufacturer located in Langley, BC at its co-located Health Canada Licensed Standard Processing (extraction and products, no cultivation), Sales (extracts, topicals, and edibles), and R&D through Adastra Labs Inc. and Analytical Testing Laboratory through Chemia Analytics Inc.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

PHYTO EXTRACTIONS INC.

Per: "Donald Dinsmore"

Donald Dinsmore

Chief Operating Officer and Director

Phone: (778) 715-5011

The CSE has not reviewed or approved of any contents of this news release.

SOURCE: Phyto Extractions Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/645882/Phyto-Extractions-Announces-Michael-Forbes-as-New-CEO