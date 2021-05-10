Anzeige
Montag, 10.05.2021
Hot Stock zu Wochenbeginn: Große Turnaroundrallye eingeläutet?
GlobeNewswire
10.05.2021 | 10:41
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Copenhagen Capital A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to warrant exercise

The share capital of Copenhagen Capital A/S has been increased. The admittance
to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 11 May
2021 in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:         DK0060093607           
---------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Copenhagen Capital Stam      
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 46,806,371 shares (DKK 46,806,371)
---------------------------------------------------------
Change:        1,375,000 shares (DKK 1,375,000) 
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  48,181,371 shares (DKK 48,181,371)
---------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:  DKK 1.90             
---------------------------------------------------------
Denomination:     DKK 1               
---------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      CPHCAP ST             
---------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     43432               
---------------------------------------------------------





________________________________________________________________________

For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33
93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=858461
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
