Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Rockwool International A/S - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 11 May 2021 due to the cancellation of treasury shares. ISIN: DK0010219070 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name: Rockwool Int. A ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 11,231,627 shares (DKK 112,316,270) ---------------------------------------------------------- Change: 76,069 shares (DKK 760,690) ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 11,155,558 shares (DKK 111,555,580) ---------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 10 ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ROCK A ---------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3454 ---------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0010219153 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name: Rockwool Int. B ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 10,743,296 shares (DKK 107,432,960) ---------------------------------------------------------- Change: 278,145 shares (DKK 2,781,450) ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 10,465,151 shares (DKK 104,651,510) ---------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 10 ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ROCK B ---------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3456 ---------------------------------------------------------- _________________________________________________________________________ For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=858467