PortAventura World will open its doors again on 15 May

- For the 2021 season, PortAventura World will premiere new shows, expand its range of accommodation and offer a unique gastronomic experience in its hotels to enhance visitors' enjoyment.

- With an investment of more than 5 million euros, the resort has in place all the necessary COVID-19 preventive measures and reinforces its status as a safe tourist destination after receiving the "Safe Travels" seal.

- The company continues its digital acceleration process with services such as online hotel check-in.

TARRAGONA, Spain, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PortAventura World is fully prepared to make its comeback on 15 May with the opening of PortAventura Park and Ferrari Land. Caribe Aquatic Park is scheduled to open on 23 June.

Also on 15 May, Hotel Colorado Creek, Hotel PortAventura and Hotel Gold River will open for all visitors looking to complement their experience by staying onsite at the PortAventura World facilities. This season work has been carried out on the expansion of Hotel Colorado Creek which, from June, will have 141 new deluxe rooms, a swimming pool and a new restaurant, ensuring that guests benefit from the highest quality service.

In addition, visitors will once again be treated to some of PortAventura Park's legendary shows. Bang Bang West and Aves del Paraíso are back, as well as the lively street entertainment. From 29 May, visitors will also be able to enjoy all the events that take place in China's Gran Teatro Imperial. New for this 2021 season will be the introduction of the Sesame Street character, Big Bird, and a new Shrek meet and greet that will premiere on 23 June.

PortAventura World has also launched a new culinary offer for guests staying at the hotels. With this fine dining approach, visitors will be able to enjoy a unique experience with all 5 senses, thanks to a wide range of quality options to satisfy the tastebuds of every diner. In line with the expansion of the resort's gastronomic offering, PortAventura Park is proud to present the new Sweet House by Nutella, located in the Far West

Coinciding with the start of the 2021/2022 football season, "The Beat Challenge" will be brought to life. This project, devised by PortAventura Word and LaLiga, aims to be the benchmark for a new wave of digital entertainment.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1505646/PortAventura_World.jpg