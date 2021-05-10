Anzeige
10.05.2021 | 11:05
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen
as per 12 May 2021. 



ISIN:         DK0060854669           
---------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Ringkjøbing Landbobank      
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 29,228,321 shares (DKK 29,228,321)
---------------------------------------------------------
Change:        160,600 shares (DKK 160,600)   
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  29,067,721 shares (DKK 29,067,721)
---------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 1               
---------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      RILBA               
---------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     3292               
---------------------------------------------------------





_______________________________________________________________________

For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33
93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=858475
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
