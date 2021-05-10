Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 12 May 2021. ISIN: DK0060854669 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: Ringkjøbing Landbobank --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 29,228,321 shares (DKK 29,228,321) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 160,600 shares (DKK 160,600) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 29,067,721 shares (DKK 29,067,721) --------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: RILBA --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3292 --------------------------------------------------------- _______________________________________________________________________ For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=858475