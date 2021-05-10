Index: Anticipated adjustment in VINXBEURGI Index due to extra distribution in Kinnevik AB

The following information is based on a press release from Kinnevik AB (KINV B, SE0014684528) published on April 29, 2021 and may be subject to change. On April 29, 2021 the Annual General Meeting The Board of Kinnevik approves an extra distribution through a split redemption, so that Kinnevik shareholders will receive approximately 0.195 Zalando SE (ZEL) shares for every 1 Kinnevik share held.The scheduled Ex-date is May 17, 2021. Nasdaq Global Index Group will act according to section 2.6.3 in " CorporateActions Manual " on the effective date. For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index Client Services Team, telephone US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers - NonUS Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or email at indexservices@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=858479