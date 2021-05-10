Capita plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review
London, May 7
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
The following information is released in accordance with LR 3.5.6:
Date:10/05/2021
Deferred Bonus Plan
|Name of applicant:
|Capita plc
|Name of scheme:
|Deferred Bonus Plan
|Period of return:
|From:
|01/01/2021
|To:
|09/05/2021
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|1,122,860
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|N/A
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|0
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|1,122,860
Employee Share Plans
|Name of applicant:
|Capita plc
|Name of scheme:
|Capita Employee Share Plans
|Period of return:
|From:
|01/01/2021
|To:
|09/05/2021
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|0
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|30,000,000
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|13,000,000
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|17,000,000
|Name of contact:
|Francesca Todd, Group Company Secretary
|Telephone number of contact:
|020 7202 0641
