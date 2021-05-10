Hunter Technology Corp.: Hunter Technology Intensifies Blockchain Engagement with New Partnership

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire - Hunter Technology Corp. (TSX-V: HOC; OTCQB: HOILF; WKN: A2QEYH, FSE: RWPM, ISIN: CA4457371090) ("Hunter" or the "Company") is continuing its commitment to leveraging blockchain technology by forming a partnership with financial technology firm RootAnt, a leader in digital transaction banking and supply chain finance based in Singapore.



With its physical oil marketplace OilEx, Hunter enables global trade partners to discover lucrative transactions, negotiate and close deals in a fully digital workflow. OilEx will utilize blockchain-based smart contracts on the platform to improve transaction efficiency and legal enforceability.

RootAnt, an award winning fintech firm, has partnerships including Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Tencent and SAP. The fintech firm is backed by leading financial institutions such as SoftBank, Singapore Exchange and Asia Development Bank.

RootAnt's deep-tier supply chain finance platform Banco, connects buyers and sellers with traditional and new finance providers on the r3 Corda and Hyperledger Fabric blockchain protocols. This enables trade parties to obtain real-time financing by selling receivables to finance providers or procuring credit against underlying assets.

Hunter and RootAnt plan to integrate solutions on a blockchain infrastructure level to enable seamless workflows that integrate verified transactions between trusted partners with access to various financing options.

In a historic time of change and energy transition for the industry, alternative and innovative forms of financing will support the operational expenditure and investment needs for hydrocarbon producers and purchasers. Building on this partnership, Hunter will be able to expand the benefits provided on OilEx with critical trade finance options and introduce long-term product innovation such as sustainability-linked supply chain finance. Building on years of pioneering blockchain expertise and technology of its subsidiary FinFabrik, this is another step for Hunter to create value for its clients and the industry.

About Hunter Technology Corp.

Hunter Technology Corp. develops interactive software platforms powered by blockchain technology that digitalize and streamline physical oil trading throughout the transaction lifecycle. With its solutions, Hunter delivers more favorable economics and fair market access for all and promotes the transition towards a more environmentally and ethically responsible ecosystem. Its flagship product OilEx will connect independent oil producers, buyers, and traders in a trusted digital marketplace to optimize prices, simplify processes, improve transparency, and support a reduced carbon footprint. Through its data analytics capabilities, Hunter will offer real time supply chain management tools for tracking the origin, transhipment, and processing of hydrocarbons and the environmental, social and governance (ESG) compliance during their life cycle.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Florian M Spiegl

Chief Executive Officer

(888) 977-0970

For further information, visit our website at www.huntertechnology.com

For further information on RootAnt, please visit www.rootant.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information.

This news release contains certain statements which may constitute forward-looking statements or information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") regarding Hunter's business development plans.

