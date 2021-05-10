Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.05.2021
Bombardier Inc.: Bombardier Holds Week-long Virtual Event for Overseas Audience

MONTRÉAL, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier is pleased to host its second virtual event from Monday, May 10, to Friday, May 14. The business jet maker is offering online visits of its industry-leading aircraft and showcasing its customer service offerings via a series of webinars.

Geared toward customers in the Middle East and Europe, Bombardier is hosting online visits aboard the Challenger 350 aircraft, the Challenger 650 aircraft, the Global 5500 aircraft, the Global 6500 aircraft and the industry flagship Global 7500 aircraft. The company's successful first virtual event, in October, was focused on a North American audience.

Bombardier is also inviting members of the public to a virtual visit of a different aircraft on each day of the show - details on how to participate will be shared on the company's Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedInaccounts.

About Bombardier
Bombardier is a global leader in aviation, creating innovative and game-changing planes. Our products and services provide world-class experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety. Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier is present in more than 12 countries including its production/engineering sites and its customer support network.

The Corporation supports a worldwide fleet of approximately 4,900 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments and private individuals.

Notes to Editors
Visit the Bombardier Business Aircraft websitefor more information on our industry-leading products and services. Follow @Bombardieron Twitter to receive the latest news and updates from
Bombardier Business Aircraft.

Bombardier, Challenger, Challenger 350, Challenger 650, Global, Global 5500, Global 6500 and Global 7500 are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

For Information

Louise Solomita
Bombardier
Louise.Solomita@aero.bombardier.com (mailto:Louise.Solomita@aero.bombardier.com)
+1-514-855-5001 ext. 25148


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
