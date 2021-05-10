The near-$80 million handed over to a contractor in 2019, of which around $2.3 million was retained by the recipient, is now being investigated by an independent accountant. Meanwhile, GCL's shares remain suspended because the payment issue is holding up its 2020 accounts.GCL-Poly says the accountant it has appointed to investigate a pre-payment made in 2019 for a silicon project which never took shape will examine whether the money passed between related parties. The Chinese polysilicon manufacturer has been unable to publish its 2020 accounts over the matter and trading in its shares has been ...

