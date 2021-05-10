Scientists in the U.S. demonstrated an additive that acts as a "molecular glue" within a perovskite solar cell. Treating the cells with this self-assembled monolayer material was shown to greatly improve their long-term performance, whilst also providing a boost to conversion efficiency. And the scientists further point out that the treatment relies on simple processing and readily available materials - good signs for its applicability in manufacturing.Having proved their potential for high efficiency and low-cost manufacturing, perovskite solar cells have caught the eye of manufacturers, and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...