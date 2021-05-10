Anzeige
Montag, 10.05.2021
Hot Stock zu Wochenbeginn: Große Turnaroundrallye eingeläutet?
WKN: A2P31Z ISIN: CA4663913073 Ticker-Symbol: LVH3 
Frankfurt
10.05.21
11:01 Uhr
0,194 Euro
+0,013
+7,18 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Jackpot Digital Inc.: Jackpot To Present at Emerging Growth Conference and Engages NAI Interactive Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2021 / Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:JJ)(TSXV:JJ.WT.A)(TSXV:JJ.WT.B)(TSXV:JJ.WT.C)(OTCQB:JPOTF)(FRA:LVH3). Jackpot Digital wishes to remind its shareholders and the investment community that it will be presenting at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 1:15 pm Eastern time.

This live, interactive, online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's CEO, Jake Kalpakian, in real time. Mr. Kalpakian will present and subsequently open the floor for questions. Please ask your questions during the event and Mr. Kalpakian will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.

Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released. Here is the unique registration link:

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1460582&tp_key=3d7db8edcf&sti=jpotf

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and the company will release a link after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services, and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner. The conference coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of individual and institutional investors, as well as investment advisors and analysts. All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

Engagement of NAI Interactive Ltd.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has engaged the services of NAI Interactive Ltd. ("NAI") of Vancouver, British Columbia as part of the company's endeavour to increase investor awareness of the Jackpot opportunity.

Jackpot will compensate NAI a total fee of $9,500 for a contract period of 12 months. The Agreement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading electronic table games manufacturer and mobile gaming provider for the cruise ship industry and regulated casino industry. The Company specializes in multiplayer gaming products, including poker and casino games, which are complemented by a robust suite of backend tools for operators to efficiently control and optimize their gaming business.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President, at (604) 681-0204 ext. 6105, or visit the Company's website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

On behalf of the Board of

Jackpot Digital Inc.
"Jake H. Kalpakian"
Jake H. Kalpakian
President & CEO

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered speculative.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release contains forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information.

SOURCE: Jackpot Digital Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/645881/Jackpot-To-Present-at-Emerging-Growth-Conference-and-Engages-NAI-Interactive-Ltd

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
