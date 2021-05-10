Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Portfolio Update

BARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNITIES PLC (the "Company")

PORTFOLIO UPDATE

The Company announces that at close of business 30 April 2021 its ten largest investments were as follows:



% of Total Assets Naspers Limited 7.63% Lukoil Holdings 5.85% Sberbank 5.46% Al Rajhi Bank 3.93% Norilsk Nickel 3.90% The Saudi National Bank 3.86% Qatar National Bank 3.57% Gazprom 3.52% Yandex 3.23% Anglo American 3.10%

The geographic breakdown at close of business 30 April 2021 was as follows:

Russia 31.69% South Africa 28.18% Saudi Arabia 16.34% Poland 5.40% Qatar 3.57% United Arab Emirate 3.42% Turkey 2.98% Greece 2.75% Netherlands 2.65% Czechia 1.39% Kuwait 0.88% Cash & Equivalent 0.75%

About Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

"Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa."

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the "Company") is a UK based investment trust that was launched on 18 December 2002 and is managed by Baring Fund Managers Limited.

In November 2020, the Company broadened its investment policy to focus on growth and income from quality companies in the Emerging Europe, Middle East and Africa ("EMEA") region. It also changed its name from Baring Emerging Europe PLC to Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC at the same time.

Legal Entity Identifier ("LEI"):213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69