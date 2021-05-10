LAKUMED hospital in Landshut-Achdorf to become fifth Senhance hospital in Germany

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE American: ASXC), a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery, today announced LAKUMED hospitals has entered into an agreement to lease and utilize a Senhance Surgical System. The system will be utilized at the Landshut-Achdorf hospital which is located in the Landshut region, just outside of Munich, Germany.

"We are very pleased that LAKUMED hospitals have chosen to utilize a Senhance Surgical System," said Anthony Fernando, Asensus Surgical President and CEO. "Germany is the largest surgical market in Europe, and has grown into the largest European country for Senhance in terms of users, surgeries and hospitals. German surgeons are very advanced in minimally invasive surgery, and Senhance is an ideal tool to support their continued advancement."

Asensus Surgical's technology platform, Senhance Surgical System, is the first of its kind digital laparoscopic platform that leverages augmented intelligence to provide unmatched performance and patient outcomes through machine learning. Senhance goes beyond the typical surgical robotic systems, providing surgical assurance through haptic feedback, eye-tracking camera control, and 3D visualization, and is the first platform to offer 3 mm instruments (the smallest instrument available in the world on a robotic surgical platform).

"The Senhance System is a welcome addition to our program in surgery," said Prof. Dr. med. Johannes Schmidt, hospital medical director and surgeon in the department of general, abdominal and thoracic surgery. "We are particularly pleased to offer ultra-minimally invasive surgery with robotic instruments as small as 3 mm, and are driven to help pioneer the new capabilities of Performance-Guided Surgery to the benefit of our patients."

"Our hospital is committed to being a leader in combining the most advanced medical technologies with the greatest skill and caring of our surgeons and staff," said Jakob Fuchs, CEO of Lakumed. "We evaluated the Senhance Surgical System and were impressed with its ability to add performance capabilities to our precise and delicate surgeries."

About Asensus Surgical, Inc.

Asensus Surgical, Inc. is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery by unlocking the clinical intelligence to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery. This builds upon the foundation of Digital Laparoscopy with the Senhance Surgical System powered by the Intelligent Surgical Unit (ISU) to increase surgeon control and reduce surgical variability. With the addition of machine vision, augmented intelligence, and deep learning capabilities throughout the surgical experience, we intend to holistically address the current clinical, cognitive and economic shortcomings that drive surgical outcomes and value-based healthcare. Learn more about Performance-Guided Surgery and Digital Laparoscopy with the Senhance Surgical System here: www.senhance.com. Now available for sale in the US, EU, Japan, Russia, and select other countries. For a complete list of indications for use, visit: www.senhance.com/indications. For more information, visit www.asensus.com.

About LAKUMED Hospitals

LAKUMED is the largest provider of medical services in the Landshut area located 70 km northeast to Munich. A total of 1,800 staff, including highly qualified doctors and professionally trained nursing staff, attend around the clock to the well-being of our patients every year, we treat a total of 85,000 people on an inpatient or outpatient basis. The hospitals in Landshut-Achdorf, Vilsbiburg and Rottenburg have full DIN ISO 9001:2008 certification. Hence, all hospitals have implemented the special quality requirements of this internationally recognised standard and, as a result, deliver medical services of the highest level to satisfy German and European expectations. Landshut-Achdorf Hospital is also an academic teaching hospital of the Technical University of Munich and was recognized as a reference center for minimally invasive surgery by the German Surgical Association (DGAV). To learn more visit: https://www.lakumed.de/lang/english/about-lakumed/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements relating to the Senhance Surgical System and Landshut-Achdorf hospital initiating a program with the Senhance System. These statements and other statements regarding our future plans and goals constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations and include whether the Senhance Surgical System will be an ideal tool to support German surgeons' continued advancement in minimally invasive surgery and whether the Senhance Surgical System can help the Landshut-Achdorf hospital pioneer the new capabilities of Performance-Guided Surgery for the benefit of its patients For a discussion of the risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, please review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on March 11, 2021 and our other filings we make with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the origination date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

