Hot Stock zu Wochenbeginn: Große Turnaroundrallye eingeläutet?
10.05.2021 | 14:05
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: ALEXANDRIA PANKKIIRILIIKE OYJ

NOTICE 10 MAY 2021 SHARES

NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: ALEXANDRIA PANKKIIRILIIKE OYJ

At the request of Alexandria Pankkiiriliike Oyj, Alexandria Pankkiiriliike
Oyj's shares will be traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland as from
May 11, 2021. 

Trading code: ALEX
Number of shares: 9 998 430
ISIN code: FI4000153465
Order book ID: 223812
Company Identity Number: 1063450-9

Market Segment/No: First North Finland/110
Tick Sixe Table/No: MiFID II tick size table
Mic code: FSME

ICB Classification
Industry: 30 Financials
Super sector: 3020 Financial Services


This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Oaklins Merasco Oy. For further information, please call Oaklins Merasco Oy on
+358 9 6129 670. 


Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
