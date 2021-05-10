Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: ALEXANDRIA PANKKIIRILIIKE OYJ

NOTICE 10 MAY 2021 SHARES NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: ALEXANDRIA PANKKIIRILIIKE OYJ At the request of Alexandria Pankkiiriliike Oyj, Alexandria Pankkiiriliike Oyj's shares will be traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland as from May 11, 2021. Trading code: ALEX Number of shares: 9 998 430 ISIN code: FI4000153465 Order book ID: 223812 Company Identity Number: 1063450-9 Market Segment/No: First North Finland/110 Tick Sixe Table/No: MiFID II tick size table Mic code: FSME ICB Classification Industry: 30 Financials Super sector: 3020 Financial Services This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Oaklins Merasco Oy. For further information, please call Oaklins Merasco Oy on +358 9 6129 670. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260