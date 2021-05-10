The "Employment Law in Practice from Recruitment to Termination Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Employment law is an ever-changing beast. Here is a reminder of just four of the changes that happened in April 2019. Are you up to speed?

1. The deadline for private-sector and voluntary-sector employers to publish their second gender pay gap report was 4 April 2019, while public-sector employers must publish their second gender pay gap report no later than 30 March 2019.

2. Changes to payslips came into law. Firstly, payslips must include additional information for individuals whose pay varies depending on the number of hours that they have worked. Where an individual's pay varies by reference to time worked, the payslip must set out the number of hours paid for on this variable basis. Secondly, the right to a payslip is extended to all workers, rather than just employees, for pay periods that begin on or after 6 April 2019.

3. From 6 April 2019, the minimum level of employer contribution into a pensions auto-enrolment scheme increased from 2% to 3%, with an increase to the employee contribution from 3% to 5%. The total minimum contribution, therefore, increases from 5% to 8%.

4. The national living wage for workers aged 25 and over increased to £8.21 per hour on 1 April 2019. Other national minimum wage rates also increased, with hourly rates rising to £7.70 for workers aged 21 to 24, to £6.15 for workers aged 18 to 20 and to £4.20 for workers under 18 who are no longer of compulsory school age. In addition, the weekly rate of statutory maternity, paternity, adoption and shared parental pay increased to £148.68 for pay weeks commencing on or after 7 April 2019.

Why you should attend

This event has been specifically designed for HR professionals to explain employment law in an accessible, user-friendly format mixing knowledge with a solid, practical approach so you have the most up-to-date information and practical skills to take back to your workplace.

Over two days, the course will logically take a journey through the employment life cycle and consider along the way the key areas of impact from recruitment to termination. More often than not, people are the most expensive and important asset in an organisation and now that the fees regime at the Employment Tribunal has gone, careful management is all the more important.

Although there is substantial knowledge-based learning during this event, the two days are designed to be engaging and participative as well as informative. The course will equip you with the knowledge, skills and confidence to deal with all the important employment issues so you can act effectively and positively within the law. Attending this programme is an invaluable use of a busy HR professional's time and is also relevant to line managers with an HR responsibility.

Key Topics Covered:

Module 1: When employment begins

This is the first critical point in any employment life cycle, getting the right people into the right roles with the right potential. In this module, we will look at what you need to know in terms of legislative impact.

Module 2: Discrimination and equality

Expanding on the topics covered in the first module we will focus on what the legislation requires of employers when it comes to avoiding discrimination and promoting equality.

Module 3: Managing change

Things rarely stay still for long in any workplace. In this module, we will explore how to deal with some of the more common impacts on employees when it comes to change.

Module 4: Employee complaints

However good an employer you are, there are always issues employees want to raise where they are dissatisfied or have concerns or complaints. This module explores how to deal with these circumstances.

Module 5: Capability

If managing performance starts with recruitment it ends with formal capability or under-performance management. In this module, we will explore how to achieve fair and lawful management of poor performance.

Module 6: Conduct

Misconduct and gross misconduct issues need to be managed in accordance with good policies and procedures. The ACAS code gives important guidelines for employers and failure to follow can lead to increased compensation in a successful unfair dismissal claim at the Employment Tribunal.

Module 7: Ill health

Most employees at one time or another have to take time off when they are ill. In some cases this time mounts up and, whether it is short-term or long-term, could need your intervention as the employer.

Module 8: Family-friendly issues

This is an area heavy with legislation and process. The aim of this module is to ensure you understand what the rights are.

Module 9: When employment ends

An inevitable conclusion to some employment journeys is dismissal and fairness is imperative in these circumstances.

Module 10: Redundancy

The right to redundancy payment was introduced in 1965 and since then a variety of other rights in relation to redundancy have entered our legislation through statute and case law.

Module 11: TUPE

Business sales, acquisitions, mergers and service provision changes are all too commonplace, particularly in certain industries and business sectors. In this module an overview of the legislative and practical aspects will be explored.

Module 12: Employment Tribunal

With the removal of the Tribunal fees regime, the number of claims dramatically increased.

