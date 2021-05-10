Anzeige
Gladstone Land Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2021 / Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) announces the following event:

What:

Gladstone Land Corporation's First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021, Earnings Call & Webcast

When:

Thursday, May 13, 2021 @ 8:30 a.m. EDT

Where:

https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/land/mediaframe/44110/indexl.html

How:

By webcast - Log on to the web at the address above

By phone - Please call (877) 407-9046

Contact:

Gladstone Land Corporation, (703) 287-5893

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through May 20, 2021. To hear the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 and use playback conference number 13717650.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on the website, www.GladstoneLand.com.

Gladstone Land Corporation is a real estate investment trust that specializes in purchasing farms and farm-related properties and leasing them to farmers. Additional information can be found at www.GladstoneLand.com.

For further information: Gladstone Land Corporation, (703) 287-5893

SOURCE: Gladstone Land Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/640212/Gladstone-Land-Corporation-Earnings-Call-and-Webcast-Information

