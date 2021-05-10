Promise Limited: PROMISE Token, a Promise for the Better World

TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2021 / Recently, Promise Limited has proudly announced the launching of the PROMISE token. Since the evolution of blockchain technology, several decentralized finance (DeFi) projects have hit the cryptocurrency space. With DeFi, crypto enthusiasts can now send and receive cross- border payments without government interference. They can also borrow, lend, farm, and stake various cryptocurrencies to make a profit. However, despite the gains of DeFi, latecomers find it difficult to buy coins at the price early investors bought theirs.

It is this challenge that inspired Mr. Promise to create the PROMISE token. Mr. Promise leads a team of experienced and knowledgeable blockchain experts. Though a new project, Mr. Promise has several years of experience in the blockchain and crypto space. His mission is to give back to the crypto community across the world.

Promise Limited leverages his numerous contacts within the crypto and Fintech space to lead a movement that will close the existing gap between the price that early investors and late comers bought Bitcoin and other altcoins.

With one mission, and that to help the community members maximize profits and also create charities that will salvage the world. In the community, loyal Investors will have the wherewithal to vote and be voted for.

The theory of PROMISE

The aim of PROMISE is to close the seeming gap between the prices that early investors bought cryptos and the prices that latecomers are now buying the same cryptos. Mr. Promise intends to achieve this milestone by deploying the power of blockchain technology.

Before participating in the project, keep at the back of your mind that you must hold the token for at least 15 days. Failure to do that means users would be humiliated by the loyal part of the project community. Users would be rewarded for holding the token for 15 days and above. The more they hold, the more rewards.

Having grown by over 1000% in the previous weeks, PROMISE is available for purchase on PancakeSwap via BNB/Promise and ETH/Promise pairs.

Guide to Buy PROMISE

PROMISE is available for purchase on PancakeSwap. But users must connect your Trust Wallet to PancakeSwap before you can purchase PROMISE. To get started, go to Apple or Google PlayStore, download and install Trust Wallet. Use any of the payment methods that people are comfortable with to fund the wallet with BSC.