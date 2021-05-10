DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]

Exhibit 99.1 Press Release Media contact: Investor contact: Mike Jacobsen, APR Steve Virostek +1 330 490 3796 +1 330 490 6319 michael.jacobsen@dieboldnixdorf.com steve.virostek@dieboldnixdorf.com

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

May 10, 2021



DIEBOLD NIXDORF REPORTS 2021 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS



NORTH CANTON, Ohio - Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) today reported its first quarter 2021 financial results.



Key highlights Solid start to 2021 reinforces full-year outlook

Competitive differentiation and strong product growth leads to YoY revenue growth of 4%

Company is delivering positive operating leverage GAAP gross profit increased $46.4 million, or 20% YoY, with 400 basis points of margin expansion Non-GAAP gross profit increased $19.3 million, or 8% YoY, with 110 basis points of margin expansion GAAP operating profit improved $62.2 million YoY with 670 basis points of margin expansion Non-GAAP operating profit increased $16 million, or 25% YoY, with 150 basis points of margin expansion



Gerrard Schmid, Diebold Nixdorf president and chief executive officer, said: "We were pleased with our strengthening top-line performance as we delivered value to customers across both Banking and Retail segments. Equally, our first quarter results demonstrate how the transformation of our business model is producing operating leverage with adjusted EBITDA growth that handily exceeded revenue growth. In our Retail business, we continue to see strong momentum for our self-checkout solutions; while in Banking, customer demand for next-generation DN Series ATMs and the DN AllConnect? Data Engine is accelerating.



"This strong start to the year gives us confidence to reaffirm our 2021 outlook, which includes a balance of top-line growth, margin expansion and strong free cash flow growth to a range of $140 million to $170 million as we conclude our DN Now restructuring payments."



Business updates Seeing strong demand for self-checkout (SCO) and stable demand for point-of-sale (POS) solutions Signed a multi-year agreement with French retail group Les Mousquetaires to transform the checkout experience at nearly 2,000 stores in France with next-generation products, services and software In the U.S., received orders for 3,000 Beetle EPOS units from a top grocer and an initial order to deploy DN Series EASY SCO at a leading convenience store retailer operating in major airports and other tourist destinations

Growing evidence of market share gains led by DN Series ATMs Secured an initial order for more than 400 cash recyclers from a top 10 bank in the United States

In Latin America, received orders from customers in Mexico, Colombia, Peru and Honduras, including an agreement with Banco Nacional de Mexico to deliver approximately 1,200 DN Series ATMs equipped with DN Vynamic software licenses and two years of maintenance services

In Eurasia, booked orders with customers in Germany, Spain, South Africa, Egypt and Hong Kong, including a new customer win at a tier 1 bank in Vietnam Secured Managed Services contracts which generate recurring revenue Won a five-year contract to be the sole-source supplier at a top 5 bank in the United Kingdom for maintenance, monitoring and help desk services for more than 4,000 self-service terminals

Extended a multi-year contract with the largest private sector bank in India for 1,200 ATMs and increased the scope to include 300 new DN Series ATMs and the DN AllConnect DataEngine

Agreed to a three-year self-service support contract extension with HSBC in Hong Kong covering more than 3,500 terminals Full-year 2021 Outlook 1 2021 Outlook (unchanged from previous guidance) Total Revenue $4.0B - $4.1B Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP measure)2 $480M - $500M ~12% margin Free cash flow (non-GAAP measure)3 $140M - $170M Return on Invested Capital (ROIC)2,4 ~18%

Summary Financial Results Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 % Change ($ in millions, except per share data) GAAP Non-GAAP5 GAAP Non-GAAP5 GAAP Non-GAAP Total net sales $ 943.9 $ 943.9 $ 910.7 $ 910.7 3.6 3.6 Gross profit $ 273.2 $ 273.4 $ 226.8 $ 254.1 20.5 7.6 Operating profit $ 36.2 $ 79.0 $ (26.0) $ 63.0 239.2 25.4 Operating margin 3.8 % 8.4 % (2.9) % 6.9 % 670 bps 150 bps Net income (loss) $ (8.1) $ 23.3 $ (93.4) $ (26.9) N/M N/M Diluted earnings/(loss) per share6 $ (0.10) $ 0.29 $ (1.20) $ (0.34) N/M N/M Adjusted EBITDA $ 100.3 $ 89.5 12.1 Total net sales increased 3.6%, or $33.2 million YoY, primarily due to product revenue growth in Retail and Eurasia Banking, as well as software growth in both Banking segments.

Non-GAAP operating profit improved 25.4% to $79.0 million and non-GAAP operating profit margin increased 150 bps to 8.4% due primarily to revenue growth and DN Now initiatives.

GAAP diluted loss per share during the quarter was $(0.10), reflecting sales growth and lower operating expenses resulting from execution on DN Now initiatives. Q1 2021 Q1 2020 TTM 3/31/2021 Net cash (used) provided by operating activities (GAAP measure) $ (65.2) $ (78.2) $ 31.0 Excluding the impact of changes in cash of assets held for sale and the use of cash for M&A activities (0.6) 22.6 1.4 Excluding the use of cash for the settlement of foreign exchange derivative instruments 4.4 3.0 33.7 Excluding the termination of certain interest rate swaps due to debt refinancing - - 10.3 Proceeds from the surrender of company-owned life insurance policies - - 16.1 Capital expenditures (2.5) (5.4) (24.6) Capitalized software development (5.9) (5.1) (18.0) Free cash flow/(use) (non-GAAP measure)3 $ (69.8) $ (63.1) $ 49.9 Free cash use of $69.8 million in the quarter was unfavorable by $6.7 million versus the prior year reflecting the decrease in net loss as well as increased cash used for inventory and higher interest payments.

1 - The company's 2021 outlook includes the impact of deconsolidating the company's joint venture in China and the divestitures of Diebold Nixdorf Portavis GmbH, the company's Brazil online fraud protection business and its electronic security business in Asia.

2 - With respect to the company's adjusted EBITDA and ROIC outlook for 2021, it is not providing a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty those items that may affect such measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP without unreasonable effort. These measures primarily exclude the future impact of restructuring actions and net non-routine items. These reconciling items are uncertain, depend on various factors and could significantly impact, either individually or in the aggregate, operating profit and net income calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Information" for additional information regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures.

3 - Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations less capital expenditures, less cash used for capitalized software development, and excluding the impact of changes in cash of assets held for sale and the use of cash for M&A activities, and excluding the use of cash for the settlement of foreign exchange derivative instruments, and excluding the use of cash for the termination of certain interest rate swaps due to the debt refinancing in Q3 2020, and including the proceeds from the surrender of company-owned life insurance policies. With respect to the company's non-GAAP free cash flow outlook for 2021, it is not providing a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty those items that may affect such measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP without unreasonable effort. This measure primarily excludes the future impact of changes in cash of assets held for sale, cash used for M&A activities and the settlement of foreign exchange derivative instruments. These reconciling items are uncertain, depend on various factors and could significantly impact, either individually or in the aggregate, net cash provided (used) by operating activities calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Information" for additional information regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures.

4 - ROIC is defined as tax-effected adjusted operating profit (NOPAT), utilizing an estimated 30% effective tax rate, divided by average invested capital for the period.

5 - See note 1 below for GAAP to Non-GAAP adjustments to gross profit; operating expenses, which include selling and administrative expense and research, development and engineering expense; note 2 for adjusted EBITDA; and note 3 for adjusted net income/loss and adjusted EPS.

6 - Represents Diluted earnings/(loss) per share attributable to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated.

Financial Results of Operations and Segments

Revenue Summary by Reportable Segments - Unaudited

Three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to March 31, 2020 Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 ($ in millions) 2021 2020 % Change % Change in CC7 Segments Eurasia Banking Services $ 161.5 $ 179.2 (9.9) (15.6) Products 131.6 98.3 33.9 25.5 Software 34.7 33.0 5.2 (1.7) Total Eurasia Banking 327.8 310.5 5.6 (1.1) Americas Banking Services 206.3 217.0 (4.9) (3.5) Products 70.5 93.2 (24.4) (22.4) Software 34.9 34.5 1.2 2.3 Total Americas Banking 311.7 344.7 (9.6) (8.0) Retail Services 114.6 107.6 6.5 (1.6) Products 143.7 109.0 31.8 23.7 Software 46.1 38.9 18.5 9.8 Total Retail 304.4 255.5 19.1 10.8 Total net sales $ 943.9 $ 910.7 3.6 (0.1) 7 - The company calculates constant currency by translating the prior-year period results at the current year exchange rate. GAAP and Non-GAAP Profit/Loss Summary

Three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to March 31, 2020 Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Change ($ in millions) GAAP Non-GAAP8 GAAP Non-GAAP8 GAAP Non-GAAP Services $ 482.4 $ 482.4 $ 503.8 $ 503.8 $ (21.4) $ (21.4) Products 345.8 345.8 300.5 300.5 45.3 45.3 Software 115.7 115.7 106.4 106.4 9.3 9.3 Total net sales $ 943.9 $ 943.9 $ 910.7 $ 910.7 $ 33.2 $ 33.2 Services $ 142.3 $ 140.7 $ 117.9 $ 136.2 $ 24.4 $ 4.5 Products9 74.6 75.1 64.2 71.2 10.4 3.9 Software9 56.3 57.6 44.7 46.7 11.6 10.9 Total gross profit $ 273.2 $ 273.4 $ 226.8 $ 254.1 $ 46.4 $ 19.3 Services 29.5 % 29.2 % 23.4 % 27.0 % 610 bps 220 bps Products 21.6 % 21.7 % 21.4 % 23.7 % 20 bps (200) bps Software 48.7 % 49.8 % 42.0 % 43.9 % 670 bps 590 bps Total gross margin 28.9 % 29.0 % 24.9 % 27.9 % 400 bps 110 bps Total operating expenses $ 237.0 $ 194.4 $ 252.8 $ 191.1 $ (15.8) $ 3.3 Operating profit $ 36.2 $ 79.0 $ (26.0) $ 63.0 $ 62.2 $ 16.0 Operating margin 3.8 % 8.4 % (2.9) % 6.9 % 670 bps 150 bps Adjusted EBITDA $ 100.3 $ 89.5 $ 10.8 Adjusted EBITDA margin 10.6 % 9.8 % 80 bps 8 - See note 1 below for GAAP to Non-GAAP adjustments to gross profit; operating expenses, which include selling and administrative expense and research, development and engineering expense and note 2 for adjusted EBITDA. 9 - Certain costs of sales for the three months ended March 31, 2020 have been reclassified from software to products. Overview Presentation and Conference Call

More information on Diebold Nixdorf's quarterly earnings is available on its Investor Relations website. Gerrard Schmid, president and chief executive officer, and Jeffrey Rutherford, chief financial officer, will discuss the company's financial performance during a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. (ET). Both the presentation and access to the call / webcast are available at http://www.dieboldnixdorf.com/earnings. The replay of the webcast can be accessed on the web site for up to three months after the call.



About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.



Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Information

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the company considers certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, including non-GAAP results, adjusted diluted earnings per share, free cash flow/(use), net debt, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and constant currency results. The company calculates constant currency by translating the prior year results at current year exchange rates. The company uses these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, to evaluate our operating and financial performance and to compare such performance to that of prior periods and to the performance of our competitors. Also, the company uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making operational and financial decisions and in establishing operational goals. The company also believes providing these non-GAAP financial measures to investors, as a supplement to GAAP financial measures, helps investors evaluate our operating and financial performance and trends in our business, consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. The company also believes these non-GAAP financial measures may be useful to investors in comparing its performance to the performance of other companies, although its non-GAAP financial measures are specific to the company and the non-GAAP financial measures of other companies may not be calculated in the same manner. We provide EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA because we believe that investors and securities analysts will find EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to be useful measures for evaluating our operating performance and comparing our operating performance with that of similar companies that have different capital structures and for evaluating our ability to meet our future debt service, capital expenditures and working capital requirements. We are also providing EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA in light of our credit agreement and the issuance of our secured and unsecured senior notes. Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are not historical information and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding potential impact of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, anticipated revenue, future liquidity and financial position.



Statements can generally be identified as forward looking because they include words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "could," "should" or words of similar meaning. Statements that describe the company's future plans, objectives or goals are also forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The factors that may affect the company's results include, among others:

the ultimate impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic;

the outcome of the appraisal proceedings initiated in connection with the implementation of the DPLTA with the former Diebold Nixdorf AG and the merger/squeeze-out; the company's ability to continue to achieve benefits from its cost-reduction initiatives and other strategic initiatives, such as DN Now, including its planned restructuring actions, as well as its business process outsourcing initiative;

the success of the company's new products, including its DN Series line;

the company's ability to comply with the covenants contained in the agreements governing its debt;

the ultimate outcome of the company's pricing, operating and tax strategies applied to former Diebold Nixdorf AG and the ultimate ability to realize cost reductions and synergies;

changes in political, economic or other factors such as currency exchange rates, inflation rates, recessionary or expansive trends, taxes and regulations and laws affecting the worldwide business in each of the company's operations;

the company's reliance on suppliers and any potential disruption to the company's global supply chain;

the impact of market and economic conditions, including any additional deterioration and disruption in the financial and service markets, including the bankruptcies, restructurings or consolidations of financial institutions, which could reduce our customer base and/or adversely affect our customers' ability to make capital expenditures, as well as adversely impact the availability and cost of credit;

interest rate and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, including the impact of possible currency devaluations in countries experiencing high inflation rates;

the acceptance of the company's product and technology introductions in the marketplace;

competitive pressures, including pricing pressures and technological developments;

changes in the company's relationships with customers, suppliers, distributors and/or partners in its business ventures;

the effect of legislative and regulatory actions in the U.S. and internationally and the company's ability to comply with government regulations;

the impact of a security breach or operational failure on the company's business;

the company's ability to successfully integrate other acquisitions into its operations;

the company's success in divesting, reorganizing or exiting non-core and/or non-accretive businesses;

the company's ability to maintain effective internal controls;

changes in the company's intention to further repatriate cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments residing in international tax jurisdictions, which could negatively impact foreign and domestic taxes;

unanticipated litigation, claims or assessments, as well as the outcome/impact of any current/pending litigation, claims or assessments;

the investment performance of the company's pension plan assets, which could require the company to increase its pension contributions, and significant changes in healthcare costs, including those that may result from government action; and

the amount and timing of repurchases of the company's common shares, if any.

Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, the company undertakes no obligation to update these

forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.





DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - UNAUDITED

(IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT EARNINGS PER SHARE) Q1 2021 Q1 2020 Net sales Services $ 573.6 $ 587.8 Products 370.3 322.9 Total 943.9 910.7 Cost of sales Services 389.6 437.5 Products 281.1 246.4 Total 670.7 683.9 Gross profit 273.2 226.8 Gross margin 28.9 % 24.9 % Operating expenses Selling and administrative expense 203.4 222.1 Research, development and engineering expense 34.1 32.5 Impairment of assets - - (Gain) loss on sale of assets, net (0.5) (1.8) Total 237.0 252.8 Percent of net sales 25.1 % 27.8 % Operating profit (loss) 36.2 (26.0) Operating margin 3.8 % (2.9) % Other income (expense) Interest income 1.7 1.1 Interest expense (48.7) (48.0) Foreign exchange gain, net 5.7 0.4 Miscellaneous, net (0.7) (0.9) Total other income (expense) (42.0) (47.4) Loss before taxes (5.8) (73.4) Income tax expense 1.2 20.0 Equity in (loss) earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries (1.1) - Net loss (8.1) (93.4) Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests - (0.6) Net loss attributable to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated $ (8.1) $ (92.8) Basic and diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 78.0 77.2 Net loss attributable to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Basic and diluted loss per share $ (0.10) $ (1.20) This press release contains statements that are not historical information and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding potential impact of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, anticipated revenue, future liquidity and financial position.Statements can generally be identified as forward looking because they include words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "could," "should" or words of similar meaning. Statements that describe the company's future plans, objectives or goals are also forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The factors that may affect the company's results include, among others:Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, the company undertakes no obligation to update theseforward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED

(IN MILLIONS) 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 234.8 $ 324.5 Short-term investments 21.3 37.2 Trade receivables, less allowances for doubtful accounts 629.1 646.9 Inventories 538.7 498.2 Other current assets 369.0 350.5 Total current assets 1,792.9 1,857.3 Securities and other investments 10.4 10.3 Property, plant and equipment, net 156.7 177.5 Goodwill 771.4 800.4 Customer relationships, net 370.4 407.9 Other assets 413.8 404.0 Total assets $ 3,515.6 $ 3,657.4 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY Current liabilities Notes payable $ 11.0 $ 10.7 Accounts payable 546.9 499.9 Deferred revenue 365.8 346.8 Other current liabilities 705.2 792.1 Total current liabilities 1,628.9 1,649.5 Long-term debt 2,270.7 2,335.7 Long-term liabilities 456.0 484.7 Redeemable noncontrolling interests - 19.2 Total Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated shareholders' equity (848.6) (827.1) Noncontrolling interests 8.6 (4.6) Total equity (840.0) (831.7) Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity $ 3,515.6 $ 3,657.4

DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS - UNAUDITED

(IN MILLIONS) YTD 3/31/2021 YTD 3/31/2020 Cash flow from operating activities Net loss $ (8.1) $ (93.4) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash flow used by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 19.8 26.5 Amortization of Wincor Nixdorf purchase accounting intangible assets 19.9 21.4 Amortization of deferred financing costs into interest expense 4.3 5.6 Deferred income taxes 1.8 (14.1) Other 3.0 2.2 Changes in certain assets and liabilities Trade receivables (1.3) (8.0) Inventories (60.2) (33.9) Accounts payable 64.1 47.3 Income taxes (8.5) 31.8 Deferred revenue 32.2 66.4 Warranty liability (0.4) (3.6) Certain other assets and liabilities (131.8) (126.4) Net cash provided (used) by operating activities (65.2) (78.2) Cash flow from investing activities Capital expenditures (2.5) (5.4) Capitalized software development (5.9) (5.1) Proceeds from divestitures, net of cash divested - (38.5) Net short-term investment activity 11.6 (4.4) Net cash provided (used) by investing activities 3.2 (53.4) Cash flow from financing activities Debt issuance costs - (3.8) Net debt borrowings (repayments) (31.8) 322.8 Contributions from noncontrolling interest holders 12.7 - Other (5.8) (5.0) Net cash provided (used) by financing activities (24.9) 314.0 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1.8) (15.6) Change in cash and cash equivalents (88.7) 166.8 Add: Cash included in assets held for sale at beginning of period 2.7 97.2 Less: Cash included in assets held for sale at end of period 3.7 32.8 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 324.5 280.9 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 234.8 $ 512.1 Notes for Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the company utilizes certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, including non-GAAP results, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings per share, free cash flow/(use) and net debt.

Profit/loss summary (Dollars in millions): Q1 2021 Q1 2020 Net Sales Gross Profit % of Sales OPEX OP % of Sales Net Sales Gross Profit % of Sales OPEX OP % of Sales GAAP Results $ 943.9 $ 273.2 28.9 % $ 237.0 $ 36.2 3.8 % $ 910.7 $ 226.8 24.9 % $ 252.8 $ (26.0) (2.9) % Restructuring and DN Now transformation expenses - 0.5 (22.6) 23.1 - 0.9 (40.7) 41.6 Amortization of Wincor Nixdorf purchase accounting intangible assets (non-cash) - - (19.9) 19.9 - 3.2 (18.2) 21.4 Non-routine income/expense: Legal/deal expense - - (0.6) 0.6 - - (2.4) 2.4 Costs related to previously divested business in Germany - - - - - 4.8 - 4.8 Divestitures and fixed asset sales - - 0.5 (0.5) - - 1.7 (1.7) Loss making contracts related to discontinued offering - - - - - 12.0 - 12.0 Inventory charge/gain - - - - - 3.7 - 3.7 Other - (0.3) - (0.3) - 2.7 (2.1) 4.8 Non-routine expenses, net - (0.3) (0.1) (0.2) - 23.2 (2.8) 26.0 Non-GAAP Results $ 943.9 $ 273.4 29.0 % $ 194.4 $ 79.0 8.4 % $ 910.7 $ 254.1 27.9 % $ 191.1 $ 63.0 6.9 % Q1 2021 Q1 2020 Services Products Software Total GP Services Products Software Total GP GAAP Gross Profit $ 142.3 $ 74.6 $ 56.3 $ 273.2 $ 117.9 $ 64.2 $ 44.7 $ 226.8 Restructuring and DN Now transformation expenses 0.1 0.4 - 0.5 0.6 - 0.3 0.9 Amortization of Wincor Nixdorf purchase accounting intangible assets (non-cash) - - - - - 1.5 1.7 3.2 Non-routine income/expense: Costs related to previously divested business in Germany - - - - - 4.8 - 4.8 Loss making contract related to discontinued offering - - - - 12.0 - - 12.0 Inventory charge/gain - - - - 3.8 (0.1) - 3.7 Other (1.7) 0.1 1.3 (0.3) 1.9 0.8 - 2.7 Non-routine expenses, net (1.7) 0.1 1.3 (0.3) 17.7 5.5 - 23.2 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 140.7 $ 75.1 $ 57.6 $ 273.4 $ 136.2 $ 71.2 $ 46.7 $ 254.1

Restructuring and DN Now transformation expenses relate to the business transformation plan focused on driving connected commerce, finance, sales and operational excellence, business integration and global workforce alignment, including GAAP restructuring costs, as well as the third-party costs of the DN Now transformation program and accelerated depreciation. The Wincor Nixdorf intangible asset amortization relates to the intangible assets established in purchase accounting as management believes that this is useful information to investors by highlighting the impact on the company's operations. Legal and deal expense primarily relates to third-party expenses and fees paid by the company for M&A activity. The divestitures and fixed asset sales relates primarily to the divestitures of non-core businesses in both 2021 and 2020. The loss making contracts represent charges incurred in 2020 for expected losses through the contractual service period. The inventory charge/gain relates to the company's re-assessment of primarily finished goods and service parts due to contract cancellations, and excess and obsolete inventory as a result of streamlining the company's product portfolio and optimizing its manufacturing footprint. With respect to 2021, other includes the impact of certain costs related to a divested business, offset by subsidies received related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and for 2020 includes incremental payments made to essential service technicians for their contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic and certain IT projects.

Refer to note 1 for additional information on non-routine (income)/expense for the periods presented. Net debt is calculated as follows (Dollars in millions): March 31, 2021 December 31,

2020 March 31, 2020 Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments (GAAP measure) $ 256.1 $ 361.7 $ 525.6 Cash included in assets held for sale 3.7 2.7 23.3 Debt instruments (2,281.7) (2,346.4) (2,456.8) Net debt (non-GAAP measure) $ (2,021.9) $ (1,982.0) $ (1,907.9)

We believe that given the significant cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments on its balance sheet that net cash against outstanding debt is a meaningful measure. Cash included in assets held for sale for the three months ending March 31, 2020 excludes approximately $9.5 million of cash that was greater than the expected net proceeds on the disposition of one of the assets.



###



PR_21-4015

