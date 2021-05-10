DEXTools Integrates a New Data Monitoring App for Binance Smart Chain Tokens

ASTURIAS, SPAIN / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2021 / DEXTools has recently launched a new trading data monitoring channel, integrating tokens listed in the first and second version of PancakeSwap, which is commonly used as the main exchange for tokens on the Binance Smart Chain, with a volume exceeding $1 billion a day.

With this integration, DEXTools widens its circle of action to cover the entire Defi ecosystem. The large amount of traffic that DEXTools can bring will benefit PancakeSwap - as last month, it recorded a staggering 8.3 million users.

When asked about the next step, Frederic Fernandez, Co-Founder at Dextools, said "Our goal has always been to provide the best market data and tools to our users. We will expand and adapt as the market moves. We are exploring the idea of integrating new networks such as Polygon or Heco, as long as our community requires it, but the upcoming Uniswap V3 is the priority now."

DEXTools was established in the year 2020. Within a short span of time, it has grown exponentially by building a diverse user base of crypto traders and investors. Today, it is a standard platform for Defi crypto groups and has caught the attention of big crypto players as well. It is notable that DEXTools has recently announced a partnership with CoinMarketCap, which will utilize the DEXTools API data in its own platform.

Backed by Defi traders globally, DEXTools strives each day to use the latest technology to improve its trading app service by listening to feedback provided from their community.

For more information, please visit: https://www.dextools.io/

