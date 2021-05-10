Visium Technologies, Inc.: Visium Technologies Announces The Release Of Its TRUCONTEXT Analytics and Visualization Platform

Technology that delivers real-time context-based visualizations and analytics

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2021 / Visium Technologies, Inc. ("Visium" or the "Company") (OTCPINK:VISM), a provider of real-time context-focused analysis and predictive visualization technologies, today announced that it has launched TruContextTM, a raw data conditioning, analytics and visualization platform. The analytical and visualization platform has broad applications, including its original cybersecurity functionality, as well as the additional graphing capabilities:

Health Care to analyze and detect claims fraud, and to analyze patient outcomes

Manufacturing to predict equipment failure and monitor equipment performance to optimize production lines

Financial Services to enhance security posture and fraud detection, and to facilitate compliance requirements and streamline regulatory reporting, and to combat money laundering by identifying potential fraud patterns

Retail to analyze customer behavior and personalize the retail experience, and to analyze and evaluate seasonal trends and scale staffing accordingly

Public Safety to perform forensic analysis to combat crime by allowing law enforcement to work smarter and more efficiently



Mark Lucky commented "Launching our context-based TruContextTM platform is the result of months of development efforts. We are now able to offer multiple products to various verticals. TruContextTM can take massive amounts of data and in near real-time provide context and understanding. It does this by leveraging our graph technology along with targeted algorithms to visualize the data, making it easier to identify and share real-time trends, outliers, threats, and new insights about the information represented in the data. To uncover insights and see patterns within complex data in real-time without relying on a data scientist level of effort, helps organizations to understand situations, next steps and spend less time performing engineer intensive data analysis, then quickly make and act on decisions. The additional key benefit is that the user doesn't have to possess deep technical skills to productively use the platform, and the information provided is perfect for non-technical managers to understand and make informed decisions."

Mr. Lucky continued, "For cybersecurity, the persistent nature of advanced threats, and the ease with which malware can cripple an entire network makes it critical that companies can monitor their security posture in real-time and understand their data in real-time, in the context of their network security posture. One of the most important-and often overlooked-resources that organizations can tap into is machine data. Visium enables companies to accelerate new insights to secure their networks."

Visium provides the following benefits:

Makes it easier for Visium users to visualize machine data and find new insights - Users can now leverage Visium to visualize machine data from Splunk Enterprise, enabling new business insights from a rapidly growing class of data.

- Users can now leverage Visium to visualize machine data from Splunk Enterprise, enabling new business insights from a rapidly growing class of data. New source of valuable data now available to more people - People can now access a new source, via our CyGraph module, of valuable machine data within the Splunk Enterprise Application ecosystem. These capabilities deliver TruContext and are complementary to the real-time and historical visualizations and analytics across large data sets in Splunk Enterprise.

- People can now access a new source, via our CyGraph module, of valuable machine data within the Splunk Enterprise Application ecosystem. These capabilities deliver TruContext and are complementary to the real-time and historical visualizations and analytics across large data sets in Splunk Enterprise. Correlate machine data with other structured data - The integration enables users to correlate, analyze and visualize machine data with other structured data for advanced business analytics.

- The integration enables users to correlate, analyze and visualize machine data with other structured data for advanced business analytics. Accelerate Machine Learning (ML)- Our platform adds velocity to the unsupervised ML process by delivering already connected data-sets to ML models.

About Visium Technologies, Inc.

Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTCPINK:VISM) is a Florida corporation based in Fairfax, Virginia, focused on global cybersecurity clarity, machine learning, advancing technology and automating services to support enterprises in protecting their most valuable assets - their data, business applications, and IoT on their networks and in the cloud. For more information, please visit www.visiumtechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement: Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release includes forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views with respect to future events and performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and information currently available. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Investors should be cautious in relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, whether the reverse stock split will be beneficial to the Company and its shareholders, any inability to meet the NYSE American continued listing standards in the future for any reason, and those other factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any responsibility to update forward-looking statements is expressly disclaimed.

Contact:

Visium Technologies, Inc.

Corporate: Mark Lucky, Chief Executive Officer

mlucky@visiumtechnologies.com

Corporate Office:

4094 Majestic Lane Suite 360

Fairfax, VA 22033

Phone: 703-273-0383

