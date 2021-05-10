Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Acrinova AB (206/21)

With effect from May 11, 2021, the subscription rights in Acrinova AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including May 20, 2021. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: ACRI TR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015960703 Order book ID: 224652 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from May 11, 2021, the paid subscription shares in Acrinova AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including June 03, 2021. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: ACRI BTA B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015960711 Order book ID: 224653 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB