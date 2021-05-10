Anzeige
Montag, 10.05.2021
Hot Stock zu Wochenbeginn: Große Turnaroundrallye eingeläutet?
GlobeNewswire
10.05.2021 | 15:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Acrinova AB (206/21)

With effect from May 11, 2021, the subscription rights in Acrinova AB will be
traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including May 20, 2021. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   ACRI TR B                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0015960703              
Order book ID:  224652                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from May 11, 2021, the paid subscription shares in Acrinova AB will
be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue until and
including June 03, 2021. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   ACRI BTA B               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0015960711              
Order book ID:  224653                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
