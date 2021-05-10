Antibodies generated by Flow Eighteen38 to be used as research tools by Hubrecht Institute.

Agreement to leverage FairJourney Biologics llama naïve libraries.

Flow Eighteen38 and FairJourney Biologics S.A. (FJB), leaders in the discovery and optimization of antibodies, have today announced an agreement with the Hubrecht Institute to harness the potential of FJB's proprietary llama naïve libraries to develop antibodies to be used as research tools for the group of Hans Clevers.

The Clevers group dedicates its activity to the study of the molecular mechanisms of tissue development and cancer of various organs using organoids made from adult Lgr5 stem cells. Under the agreement, Flow Eighteen38/FJB will provide the Clevers group at the Hubrecht Institute with research tools, arising from an accelerated antibody research campaign, that will support the group's future scientific developments.

The reagent antibodies generated by Flow Eighteen38/FJB for the Hubrecht Institute comply with the recent EU recommendations on Non-Animal-derived antibodies and will be derived from FJB's proprietary llama naïve libraries through its phage display technology platform. The Clevers group will benefit from the combination of this technology and the increased speed of delivery from this innovative approach, thought and optimized by the experienced scientists at Flow Eighteen38/FJB.

António Parada, CEO of FairJourney Biologics commented: "Our experience in antibody development has been continuously reinforced throughout the years and our reagent antibodies platform is proving to be essential for the swift generation of unparalleled research tools. We look forward to supply the Clevers group at the Hubrecht Institute with robust reagents that can contribute to further scientific developments in their cancer organoids studies."

Hans Clevers, Principal Investigator at the Hubrecht Institute commented: "The development of novel and more suitable antibodies presents itself as an advantageous approach for the next generation of research tools. FairJourney Biologics' experience in antibody discovery, combined with the speed of Flow Eighteen38's reagent antibodies program, makes them ideal partners as we focus on finding novel research tools that can leverage our stem cell-based organoids platform."

