DJ Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 10-May-2021 / 14:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 May 2021 Genel Energy plc (the Company) NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Pars Kutay 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status Head of Government & Public Affairs b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genel Energy plc b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type Ordinary shares of 10 pence each of instrument a) Identification code JE00B55Q3P39 Vesting of contingent share award granted under the b) Nature of the transaction restricted share plan Nil cost c) Price(s) and volumes(s) 48,972 shares Aggregated information d) -Aggregated volume 48,972 -Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 10 May 2021 f) Place of the transaction Outside of trading venue

-ends-

For further information please contact:

Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications Vigo Communications +44 20 7830 9700 Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Sarta, Taq Taq, and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and sustainable dividend, even at a low oil price. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330 Category Code: RDN TIDM: GENL LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 Sequence No.: 104077 EQS News ID: 1194543 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1194543&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 10, 2021 09:00 ET (13:00 GMT)