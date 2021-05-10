Klaipedos Nafta: Regarding revocation of Director of AB "Klaipedos nafta" subsidiaries and election of a new directors

AB "Klaipedos nafta" (hereinafter - the Company) implementing the sole shareholder's rights in subsidiaries UAB "SGD terminalas" and UAB "SGD logistika". UAB "SGD logistika" implementing the sole shareholder's rights in subsidiary UAB "SGD SPB". According to the above, Board of the Company adopted the following decision:

As of 07-05-2021 revoke Jonas Lenkšas, from the position of Director of subsidiaries UAB "SGD logistika" and UAB "SGD terminalas", and subsequent subsidiary UAB "SGD SPB".

To elect Linas Kilda from 08-05-2021 as a Director of UAB "SGD logistika" subsidiary.

To elect Mindaugas Navikas from 08-05-2021 as a Director of UAB "SGD terminalas" subsidiary and as a Director of UAB "SGD SPB" subsequent subsidiary.

Indre Kisieliene, Acting Chief Financial Officer, +370 686 16276.