Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 10.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock zu Wochenbeginn: Große Turnaroundrallye eingeläutet?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
10.05.2021 | 15:43
164 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

AR Racking: AR Racking completes García Baquero's new clad-rack warehouse

DJ AR Racking: AR Racking completes García Baquero's new clad-rack warehouse 

AR Racking 
AR Racking: AR Racking completes García Baquero's new clad-rack warehouse 
10-May-2021 / 15:10 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
AR Racking completes García Baquero's new clad-rack warehouse 
 
AR Racking installs a clad-rack warehouse system for stacker cranes for well-known dairy company García Baquero in 
Spain. It has a surface area of 1,080 m2 and is designed to store refrigerated products. AR Racking worked together 
with a logistics integrator to automate the installation, which is 36 metres high 
 
 Spain 
 
García Baquero, a well-known Spanish company with an international presence in more than 60 countries dedicated to the 
production and distribution of dairy products, has improved its intralogistics with a clad-rack warehouse for pallets 
installed by AR Racking in Ciudad Real (Spain). 
The new warehouse has 36 m high racking which, apart from storing the load, is part of the structure of the building 
supporting the external enclosures. The main characteristic of clad-rack warehouses is that the racking is part of the 
building structure, thus fully exploiting the space. García Baquero's new warehouse, covering 1,080 m2, is equipped 
with a stacker crane to handle the goods. 
AR Racking, company specialised in industrial storage systems, worked on this project with a European engineering 
company to integrate automated elements in the racking structure. The new centre is also designed to store refrigerated 
products so "the structure has AR Racking 100% galvanised racking that offers ideal corrosion resistance for this type 
of environmental conditions", explained Juan Francisco Contreras, AR Racking Project Manager. 
According to Diego Medina, Technical Manager at García Baquero, "this new automated warehouse will help us to improve 
our daily operating performance and our logistics efficiency. We are delighted to have a structure perfectly suited to 
the characteristics of our product and this large load capacity". 
"The clad-rack warehouse is the most suitable solution for high-bay storage. We worked painstakingly on the planning of 
the installation phases and carried out an exhaustive follow-up to ensure the project would be completed as planned and 
strictly meet the customer's storage needs", explained Bernardo Sopeña, AR Racking Sales Engineer. 
Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jLANZTlTYu8 
About AR Racking: 
AR Racking is part of the Arania Group, an industrial group of companies with extensive experience and scope, with a 
multi-sectoral activity based on the transformation of steel that dates back more than 80 years. AR Racking provides 
the market with a wide range of solutions with high certified quality standards and a comprehensive project management 
service. AR Racking's industrial storage systems stand out for their innovation, reliability and optimum efficiency. 
Contact Details 
AR Racking's Press Department 
+34 944 317 947 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1194582 10-May-2021 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1194582&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 10, 2021 09:10 ET (13:10 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.