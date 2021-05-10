The "GIS Medium Voltage (MV) Switchgear Market Analysis Report Database (Europe, Germany, France, Spain): GIS Primary, GIS Secondary Segmentation in Utility, Generation Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This MV Switchgear research service covers focuses on three application verticals where MV Switchgear is used: Distribution, Generation and Industry.
This service looks at each of these verticals in depth, analyzing the market trends and growth factors by looking at the deployment strategies of utilities, IPPs and industrial customers. This understanding coupled with the knowledge of design topologies in every country ensures that the final analysis is highly detailed and covers all aspects of the market, both technically and strategically.
A comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in addition to market accessibility research, segmented by technology, voltage and application is also possible should our clients require very specific details.
With an active increase in Distributed Generation (DERs) and Electric Vehicle (EV) penetration, grid dynamics at the distribution level are more complex than ever. MV Switchgear market has further complex demand dynamics considering the varying distribution grid structure around the world and factors like primary vs secondary switchgear use and equipment preferences (Indoor vs Outdoor).
People Who Would be Interested:
- Director of Marketing
- Head of Marketing
- VP of Marketing
- Strategic Marketing Director
- Head of Strategic Marketing
- Head of Market Intelligence
- Manager Business Intelligence
- Strategy Development
- Director, Strategy Development
- Commercial Analyst
- Market Analyst
- Marketing Analyst
- Head of Sales
- Director of Sales
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Region Overview
I. Market Setting and Customers
II. Trade Overview
III. Equipment Standards
3. Market Sizing
I. Europe GIS Primary MV Switchgear Market Sizing by Vertical (Utility, Industry, Generation), by Voltage and Comments
II. Europe GIS Secondary MV Switchgear Market Sizing by Vertical (Utility, Industry, Generation), by Voltage and Comments
III. Germany GIS Primary MV Switchgear Market Sizing by Vertical (Utility, Industry, Generation), by Voltage and Comments
IV. Germany GIS Secondary MV Switchgear Market Sizing by Vertical (Utility, Industry, Generation), by Voltage and Comments
V. France GIS Primary MV Switchgear Market Sizing by Vertical (Utility, Industry, Generation), by Voltage and Comments
VI. France GIS Secondary MV Switchgear Market Sizing by Vertical (Utility, Industry, Generation), by Voltage and Comments
VII. Spain GIS Primary MV Switchgear Market Sizing by Vertical (Utility, Industry, Generation), by Voltage and Comments
VIII. Spain GIS Secondary MV Switchgear Market Sizing by Vertical (Utility, Industry, Generation), by Voltage and Comments
4. Competitive Analysis
I. Market Shares
a. Europe
b. Germany
c. France
d. Spain
II. M&A Activity
III. Product Benchmarking (top suppliers)
5. Supplier Profiles
a. Background
b. Go-to-market strategy
c. Recent Developments
d. Key Financials
e. Manufacturing Locations
f. Product Portfolio Comparison
6. Market Accessibility
I. Sales Channel Analysis
II. Procurement Preferences
III. Business Practices
IV. Quotes from Interviews
Companies Mentioned
- Siemens
- Natus
- Ritter
- Elatec
- ABB
- Schneider Electric
- Consonni
- Ormazabal
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n9fw4k
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210510005571/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900