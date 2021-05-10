Schaltbau Holding reported Q121 results that showed good revenue growth, despite the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. Profitability improved strongly, with reported EBIT margin up 170bp to 4.9%. Cost saving and efficiency efforts will continue to drive higher profitability and we expect a further improvement in the EBIT margin to 7% in 2023, reflecting an EBIT CAGR of 26% in 2021-23. Schaltbau's valuation offers re-rating potential now that it is on the verge of restoring profitability.

