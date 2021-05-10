Nasdaq Riga: Procedure for listing of AS "Latvenergo" bonds initiated

Nasdaq Riga on May 10, 2021 received application from AS "Latvenergo" requesting listing of bonds on Nasdaq Baltic bond list: ISIN Nominal value Issue amount Currency Maturity date LV0000802460 1 000 50 000 000 EUR 17.05.2028 Nasdaq Riga Management board's resolution on listing will be made public immediately after it has been made. Attached: AS "Latvenergo" Prospectus and Final Terms. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=858587