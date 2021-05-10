Cash Tech to Release Innovative Wallet Solution with Versatile Functionality and Multi-Chain Support

VICTORIA, SEYCHELLES / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2021 / Self-hosted wallet solution Cash Tech aims to change the way that people interact with cryptocurrency technology. As detailed in their recently released whitepaper, Cash Tech intends to be "the leading wallet solution for cryptocurrency veterans and newcomers alike".

Cash Tech encompasses a wallet, a decentralized exchange, a merchant payment gateway, and a DeFi services aggregator within one application. The Cash Tech team has been working towards bringing a more versatile and intuitive wallet solution to all categories of cryptocurrency users.

The team has emphasized creating a "frictionless user experience". Few incumbent wallet solutions offer carefully designed UI/UX, imposing a difficult navigational experience upon users. Cash Tech aims to lead their field when it comes to the user friendliness of their UX.

Moreover, Cash Tech has ambitions of being unmatched in the versatility of their offerings. The primary features of the application include:

Securely store, send, and receive cryptocurrencies for multiple blockchains including Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Polkadot, Near, Celo, and Solano

Store and display NFT assets

Exchange between currencies and tokens of the supported blockchains via cross chain swap technology

Receive and settle cryptocurrency payments as a merchant or freelancer

Spend your cryptocurrency in a network of merchants

Access to third-party DeFi applications and services

Cash Tech is positioning itself to be a leading wallet solution by fulfilling users' growing demand for self-hosted storage while also providing access to broader functionality. Incumbent wallet solutions are severely restricted in their offerings, despite data demonstrating that cryptocurrency users want more comprehensive solutions. Cash Tech addresses this with their versatile offering while also ensuring a secure and user friendly experience.

