Ultimovacs ASA ("Ultimovacs") (OSE ULTI), a clinical stage leader in immune stimulatory vaccines for cancer, today announced that its management team will discuss data from the abstract of a poster presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2021 Annual Meeting at a series of investor events in May, beginning with a live corporate webcast on Thursday May 20, 2021.

The abstract is titled "A Phase I Clinical Trial Investigating the Telomerase Vaccine UV1 in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with Advanced Melanoma". It provides an overview of the open-label, single-arm study investigating the safety and tolerability for the combination of Ultimovacs' universal cancer vaccine, UV1, with the checkpoint inhibitor pembrolizumab in patients with metastatic malignant melanoma.

The ASCO abstract will be made available on the company website on Wednesday, May 19th at 23:00 CEST and will be presented at the ASCO 2021 Annual Meeting to be held virtually Friday, June 4, 2021 through Tuesday, June 8, 2021. The full poster presentation from the ASCO Annual Meeting will be available on the Ultimovacs website on 4 June 2021.

Details of the investor events:

Event: Live Corporate Webcast

Date/Time: Thursday May 20, 10:00 CEST

Presenter: Carlos de Sousa, CEO. The webcast will be available on the company website, and it will be possible to post questions during the presentation through the webcast.

Webcast Link

Event: Radforsk's Podcast RADIUM

Date/Time: Thursday May 20, 14:00 CEST

Presenter: Carlos de Sousa, CEO; Jens Bjørheim, CMO. The podcast will be available on the company website.

Podcast Link

Event: 7th Annual Immuno-Oncology Innovation Forum, SACHS associates (18-20th May, 2021)

Date/Time: Thursday May 20, 19:25 CEST

Presenter: Carlos de Sousa, CEO

Meeting link

Event: ABG Sundal Collier Life Science Summit 2021 (held virtually)

Date/Time: Tuesday May 25, 16:00 CEST

Presenter: Carlos de Sousa, CEO

Event: Biostock Life Science Spring Summit (held virtually)

Date/Time: May 26-27

Presenter: Carlos de Sousa, CEO

Meeting link

About Ultimovacs

Ultimovacs seeks to become a leader in developing immune-stimulatory vaccines to treat a broad range of cancers. Ultimovacs' lead universal cancer vaccine candidate UV1 leverages the high prevalence of the human telomerase (hTERT) to be effective across the dynamic stages of the tumor's growth and its microenvironment. By directing the immune system to hTERT antigens that are present in over 80% of all cancers, UV1 drives CD4 helper T cells to the tumor with the goal of activating an immune system cascade to increase anti-tumor responses. Ultimovacs' strategy is to clinically demonstrate UV1's impact in many cancer types and in combination with other immunotherapies. The Company will expand its pipeline using its novel TET-platform, which is an innovative vaccine technology that can generate multiple vaccine candidates designed to achieve increased T cell responses to a broad range of target antigens.

