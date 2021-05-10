Cayman Enterprise City Website Receives Global Recognition for New Design

Developed by CRO:NYX Digital SEZC and designed by Walzzy Creative SEZC, the new Cayman Enterprise City website has won the HubSpot Website Design Award for the Latin American region

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cayman Enterprise City (CEC) website has received global recognition from HubSpot, a leading platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software. The website developed by CRO:NYX Digital SEZC, Walzzy Creative SEZC, and Cayman Enterprise City, who together began the project by starting with a fresh strategy - reviewing buyer personas, mapping out the customer's journey, and designing the website's new infrastructure.

"The goal was to deliver a website that will further advance and establish CEC's brand globally by reflecting credibility, by clearly conveying CEC's offerings, by showcasing CEC's vibrant community of innovative entrepreneurs, and by reflecting CEC's significance as a hub for global business," said Kaitlyn Elphinstone, VP of Marketing & Public Engagement of CEC. "The challenge was to build a futureproof website that can be easily managed and updated by an internal marketing team of two."

The submission received a score of 90.50 out of a possible 100 points and took home the HubSpot Website Design Award for the Latin American region.

"CEC is growing rapidly and adding new initiatives all the time. We knew that they needed the flexibility for their site to grow and evolve with them. Using HubSpot CMS, we built the new site using Pattern-Driven Design; a framework that allows CEC to make infinite customised templates with their stylized and on-brand modules," explained Tanya Wigmore, Founder and Chief Growth Officer of CRO:NYX Digital SEZC, Project Advisor & Development Lead.

The new website features a clean design that has been developed to reflect the newly refreshed CEC brand. "The site now is easy to navigate, looks fresh, and it represents CEC's modern and progressive ethos. The new look and feel is now communicating what CEC has to offer and will do a much better job at persuading decision makers to move to the jurisdiction with CEC," said Chris Wall, Founder of Walzzy Creative SEZC, Project Advisor & Graphic Design Lead.

Since launching the redesigned website at the end of 2020, CEC has seen a significant increase in engagement. "We are delighted to be recognised for the quality of our redesigned website but more importantly, we are delighted with the increased traffic that it is driving," said Charlie Kirkconnell, Chief Executive Officer of CEC. "Inbound leads are critical to our mission of helping to diversify Cayman's economy by attracting new, innovative businesses to set up a physical presence in Cayman, which will in turn provide meaningful opportunities for Caymanians and future generations to come."

About Cayman Enterprise City

Cayman Enterprise City (CEC) is an award-winning development project which consists of three special economic zones focused on attracting knowledge-based and specialised-services businesses to set up a physical presence in the Cayman Islands. The zones included within CEC are Cayman Tech City, Cayman Commodities & Derivatives City and Cayman Maritime & Aviation City. With a dedicated Government Authority, licensing fee concessions and guaranteed fast-track processes, CEC enables international companies to quickly and efficiently establish a Cayman Islands office, which in turn enables them to generate active business income within a tax neutral environment.

About CRO:NYX Digital SEZC



CRO:NYX Digital is a team of strategic digital marketers, designers and developers who are brought together by their shared passion and experience with the HubSpot ecosystem. CRO:NYX Digital offers a full suite of digital marketing services and 1:1 personalized HubSpot training to clients around the world.

About Walzzy Creative SEZC

Walzzy helps create and build impactful products with purpose. With a particular focus on the legal, finance and technology sectors, through consulting, research, product creation and design, our work involves a specialist strategy that will allow our clients to achieve maximum growth.

