Montag, 10.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock zu Wochenbeginn: Große Turnaroundrallye eingeläutet?
Travis Perkins plc - Directorate change

Travis Perkins plc - Directorate change 
10-May-2021 / 16:22 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Travis Perkins plc 
Directorate Change 
As part of its Board succession planning process and pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.11 Travis Perkins plc ("Travis 
Perkins" or the "Company") makes the following announcement: 
Heath Drewett is appointed to the Company's Board as a Non-executive Director with effect from 11 May 2021. On 
appointment, Heath will also join the Audit Committee of the Board. 
A Chartered Accountant, Heath has extensive experience in the engineering, leisure, transportation and industrial 
sectors having worked in a variety of roles for PwC, The Morgan Crucible Company, British Airways, WS Atkins plc and 
Aggreko plc. Heath has significant public company experience having served as Group Finance Director of WS Atkins plc 
from 2009 - 2017 and operating in his current position as a director and Chief Financial Officer at Aggreko plc, a role 
he took on in 2018. 
Commenting on Heath's appointment, Jasmine Whitbread, Chair of Travis Perkins said: 
"We are delighted to welcome Heath to the Travis Perkins team. Heath brings deep financial and commercial acumen to 
the Board and valuable experience across a number of markets and sectors adjacent to the construction industry. His 
experience in the civil engineering and industrial equipment rental sectors is of particular value to the Company." 
Listing Rule 9.6.13: There is no further information to be disclosed in respect of Heath Drewett under paragraphs 
9.6.13 (1) to (6) of the Listing Rules. 
Remuneration arrangements: As a Non-executive Director, Heath Drewett will receive an annual fee of GBP60,000. No fee 
is paid for membership of any Committees. Non-executive Directors' fees are reviewed annually. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB0007739609 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  104143 
EQS News ID:  1194753 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1194753&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 10, 2021 11:23 ET (15:23 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
