Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins plc - Directorate change 10-May-2021 / 16:22 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Travis Perkins plc Directorate Change As part of its Board succession planning process and pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.11 Travis Perkins plc ("Travis Perkins" or the "Company") makes the following announcement: Heath Drewett is appointed to the Company's Board as a Non-executive Director with effect from 11 May 2021. On appointment, Heath will also join the Audit Committee of the Board. A Chartered Accountant, Heath has extensive experience in the engineering, leisure, transportation and industrial sectors having worked in a variety of roles for PwC, The Morgan Crucible Company, British Airways, WS Atkins plc and Aggreko plc. Heath has significant public company experience having served as Group Finance Director of WS Atkins plc from 2009 - 2017 and operating in his current position as a director and Chief Financial Officer at Aggreko plc, a role he took on in 2018. Commenting on Heath's appointment, Jasmine Whitbread, Chair of Travis Perkins said: "We are delighted to welcome Heath to the Travis Perkins team. Heath brings deep financial and commercial acumen to the Board and valuable experience across a number of markets and sectors adjacent to the construction industry. His experience in the civil engineering and industrial equipment rental sectors is of particular value to the Company." Listing Rule 9.6.13: There is no further information to be disclosed in respect of Heath Drewett under paragraphs 9.6.13 (1) to (6) of the Listing Rules. Remuneration arrangements: As a Non-executive Director, Heath Drewett will receive an annual fee of GBP60,000. No fee is paid for membership of any Committees. Non-executive Directors' fees are reviewed annually. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB0007739609 Category Code: BOA TIDM: TPK LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 104143 EQS News ID: 1194753 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1194753&application_name=news

