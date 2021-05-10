SIGA recently reported Q121 results, which featured $3.4m of revenue for the delivery of oral TPOXX to the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC). The company also announced that in April it delivered an additional $6.9m worth of product to the agency. Importantly, during the Q121 earnings call, SIGA announced it is working towards sales to one or more new jurisdictions in 2021, with the next sale estimated to occur by the end of June of this year. Precise details on this upcoming contract are unknown.

