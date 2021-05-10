Market Validation for AI-Powered Technology and Scaled Enterprise Go-To-Market

SentinelOne, the autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms1. SentinelOne believes the placement is a testament to the company's innovative Singularity XDR platform and scaled go-to-market execution in record time. We believe this accomplishment signifies unrivaled product-market fit, innovation, and superb customer experience across a diverse set of customer profiles.

"Modern society is digital, and every place where data resides is vulnerable. Human-powered products simply cannot keep up with the exponentially growing threat landscape. Our AI-powered technology is the automated solution to modern day cyberattacks," said Tomer Weingarten, CEO and Co-founder, SentinelOne. "We believe being named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant validates our approach and aligns with the market traction we're experiencing. I am proud our team continues to deliver innovation, scale, and growth all while keeping our customers protected."

"SentinelOne is experiencing hypergrowth new logo adoption as well as module expansion from our existing customer base," said Nicholas Warner, COO, SentinelOne. "We continue to outperform next-gen and legacy EPP vendors around the globe in comparative evaluations, demonstrating our ability to address cybersecurity at the pace and scale needed by modern businesses of all sizes to defeat attacks at machine speed."

With excellent scores across EDR, EPP, and MDR in Gartner Peer Reviews, SentinelOne continues to deliver best-in-class customer satisfaction to its rapidly expanding global customer base of leading enterprises. In addition to being named a Leader in this year's Magic Quadrant, SentinelOne received the highest overall rating and most verified reviews for the overall rating category in the 2020 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions report, and was recognized as a November 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Endpoint Protection Platforms.

Gartner Peer Insights documents customer experience through verified ratings and peer reviews from enterprise IT professionals. As of April 23, 2021, SentinelOne reviews include the following:

"SentinelOne is a pioneering solution in endpoint protection with a rapid development lifecycle, best-of-breed platform support, and an unrivaled API." Information Security Manager, Manufacturing [read full review]

"SentinelOne has become a main piece of our security portfolio. It was deployed to the majority of workstations and servers in our environment nearly overnight." Sr. Cybersecurity Analyst, Miscellaneous [read full review]

"We looked at Cylance, Crowdstrike, Microsoft ATP Defender, Carbon Black and SentinelOne. Overall, S1 is an absolute game changer. These guys are disrupting traditional cyber security in a big way and will leave every CISO and their organization with little doubt about the right choice of EDR product." Senior Director, Cyber Security, Retail [read full review]

"We couldn't be happier with SentinelOne! We did our own lab comparison of 11 products. SentinelOne came out on top easily!" [read full review]

"SentinelOne has been critical in protecting our business. This platform provides not only next-gen AV, but also EDR. We actually made the decision to not renew our existing EDR platform because of SentinelOne's advanced EDR features." VP -- Detection and Response, Finance [read full review]

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

