Companies in Food Contact Paper Market to Gain Competitive Edge by Unlocking Sustainability Quotient, Valuation to Rise at CAGR of 4.5% during 2020 - 2028: TMR

- Robust disinfection strategies adopted by food packaging companies to work in favor of players in the ecosystem

- Players in food contact paper market commit sizable R&D funds to meet regulations and to build credibility, environmentally friendly cups a major avenue in Europe

ALBANY, N.Y., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Overview of Food Contact Paper Market

Food contact paper are popularly used in the packaging of frozen food. The food contact paper market has evolved increasingly on the back of the prevailing regulation in major economies of the world, most notably in the European Union (EU). Various regional regulations including by the EU shaped the preference of manufacturers to use certain paper materials for food packaging. Thus far, the choice of manufacturing and disinfection strategies has heavily relied on emerging good manufacture practices. A case in point is Food Contact Guidelines for the Compliance of Paper and Board Materials and Articles. The drive for sustainable packaging solutions is a key trend that has spurred the growth potential for various stakeholders in the food contact paper market. Clocking CAGR of 4.5% during 2020 - 2028, the global valuation of the market is anticipated to climb by ~1.4 times from its current valuation by this period-end.

Key Findings of Food Contact Paper Market Study

Stakeholders Bridging Gap by Replacing Plastics, Sustainability Key Quotient, Inadequate disposable of plastics used in packaging is an alarming trend. Per a recent statistics by UNEP, an astounding 79% of all the plastic waste produced has been never been recycled or incinerated. These end up in oceans, landfills, and slumps. To arrest the trend of these piling in water bodies, governments of various countries have mandated bans on lightweight single use plastic. Burgeoning trend of sustainability is a key aspect for the acceptance of food contact paper by food brands and their consumers. Hence, they are leveraging the quotient, and launching environmentally friendly packaging particularly cups to consolidate their market positions.

Prosperity to Pivot on Opportunities in Online Food Chain: Offering customized food contact paper is a key avenue for players in the food contact paper market. A growing number of forward-looking companies in the packaging sector are employing robust disinfection strategies to boost their strength and help them unlock value across the value chain. The issue of packaging contamination has gained more traction than ever, given the case that the risks of transference of pathogen from contact is significant.

Regulatory Concerns Expand the Canvas for Market Players: Guidelines are viewed as the first guiding light for developing packaging of consistent market value. Specifically, packaging players are using these documents for making an apt choice of paper and board used for food contact applications. Compliance with EU especially pertaining to supply chain communication and other requirements of food contact applications pave way to new avenues in the food contact paper market.

Food Contact Paper Market: Key Driving Factors and Avenues

Strides by online food delivery in urban and semi-urban areas of the developing world spurs revenue prospects

A growing number of packaging companies becoming responsible toward environment shaped the evolutionary contours of the market

Extensive demand for on-the-go and fast food has bolstered the revenue potential of market

Food Contact Paper Market: Key Participants

Intense competition exists and very few players have control of the demand and supply dynamics. In recent years, the food contact paper market has seen a rapid entry of local and small-scale manufacturers aiming to put a stiff competition to well-entrenched incumbent players.

Some of the prominent names customers and consumers can look forward to bring better products to market are Mondi Plc., Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc., Ahlstrom-Munksjo, Asian Pulp & Paper Company, Pudumjee Paper Products, and Nordic Paper

