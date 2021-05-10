The "France UK Visitors" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This definitive quarterly report highlights trends in the market for UK visitors to France. The France UK Visitors report is based on analysis of the UK Governments International Passenger Survey (IPS). It provides essential information for marketing and strategic planners.

The report is produced quarterly with trends of previous quarters in clearly laid-out tables and illustrative charts. It contains data on market shares by mode of transport as well as profiles by age, gender, residence and reason for visit of UK resident visits to France.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Visit and Spending Trends

2. Comparison With Other Countries

3. Number Of UK Visitors to France and Europe By Mode

4. Gender and Age Of UK Resident Visitors to France

5. Reason For UK Resident Visits to France and Europe

6. Share Of Independent Holiday Visits By Mode to France and Europe

7. UK Resident visits to France and Europe By Reason By Nights

8. UK Resident Visits and Spending In France By UK Region

9. UK Resident Visits to France and Europe By Mode and Reason

10. Samples Sizes

