Diabetic Macular Edema Market: Revenues Estimated to Climb Modestly at a CAGR of 3.2% During the Study Period 2018-2030 in the 7MM, Foresees DelveInsight

An increase in diabetes cases, entry of therapies having similar efficacy and safety to the current standard of care with the less frequent requirement of injections, better screening and personalized treatment are driving the market growth

LAS VEGAS, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Market report offers detailed information on current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Diabetic Macular Edema market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Diabetic Macular Edema market size from 2018 to 2030 segmented into 7MM (the USA, EU5 (the UK, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan).

Key highlights from the Diabetic Macular Edema Market Report

The total Diabetic Macular Edema prevalent population in the 7MM was 1,862,529 in 2020. The United States accounted for the maximum DME prevalent cases, while France reported the least.

in 2020. accounted for the maximum DME prevalent cases, while reported the least. The DME prevalence shall further rise owing to an increase in the ageing population and a shift towards the sedentary lifestyle of the people.

The present Diabetic Macular Edema therapeutic market is primarily dominated by Anti-VEGF therapies (Eylea, Lucentis and off-label Avastin) as the first-line defense treatment for DME.

(Eylea, Lucentis and off-label Avastin) as the first-line defense treatment for DME. Due to low price and comparable efficacy to Eylea and Lucentis, the majority of physicians still prefer Avastin (bevacizumab) as an off-label therapy. In the US, currently, around 50% of DME patients are treated with first-line off-label Avastin.

Corticosteroids are mostly a second-line treatment option. These anti-inflammatory drugs are usually administered via eye drops, implants, or injections of sustained-release corticosteroids into or around the eye.

are mostly a second-line treatment option. These anti-inflammatory drugs are usually administered via eye drops, implants, or injections of sustained-release corticosteroids into or around the eye. DelveInsight predicts that prolonged ocular half-life therapies with fewer average injections per year, as well as other effective, safe, and innovative approaches are bound to embrace the DME market domain.

with fewer average injections per year, as well as other effective, safe, and innovative approaches are bound to embrace the DME market domain. Key DME pipeline therapies expected to enter the market during the forecast period 2021-30 include ADVM-022, GB-102, Faricimab (RG 7716), Beovu (RTH258; brolucizumab), KVD001, APX3330, THR-149, YD-312, LKA651, Abicipar, Luminate (ALG-1001, Risuteganib), KSI-301, Xipere (CLS-TA), among several others.

among several others. Around in one-quarter or more of eyes with centre-involving DME do not achieve complete resolution of the edema with current anti-VEGF therapy and currently, there are no curative treatment options for this refractory pool.

Download report to understand which drug is going to capture the maximum market share @ Diabetic Macular Edema Market Analysis and Forecast

Diabetic Macular Edema is a build-up of fluid in the macula part of the retina due to leaking blood vessels. It is triggered by Diabetic Retinopathy, a complication of Diabetes.

DME affects slightly more males as compared to females. As per DelveInsight's Diabetic Macular Edema epidemiological analysis, the United States accounted for the highest DME prevalent cases, nearly 55% of the total 7MM cases in 2020.

Diabetic Macular Edema Epidemiology

Diabetic Macular Edema Market Insights Report offers historical as well as forecasted epidemiological analysis segmented into during the study period 2018-30 in the 7MM:

Total DME Prevalent Cases

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Gender-specific Diagnosed DME Prevalent Cases

Age-specific Diagnosed Diabetic Macular Edema Prevalent Cases

Subgroups-Specific DME Edema Prevalent Cases

Diabetic Macular Edema Treated Cases

Visit for deep insights into DME patient pool @ Diabetic Macular Edema Epidemiology

Diabetic Macular Edema Therapy Market

The therapeutics market for Diabetic Macular Edema comprises Anti-VEGF therapies, namely Eylea and Lucentis, and Avastin as an Off-label therapy. These therapies work by inhibiting the activity of VEGF and improving visual acuity and anatomic results with a low risk of side effects. Besides, two US FDA-approved sustained-release corticosteroid implants for more serious or longer-lasting conditions, Ozurdex and Iluvien, are also available. Generally, Corticosteroid implants are used as a second-line treatment in cases where anti-VEGF injections fail to bring outputs.

Unmet Needs in the Diabetic Macular Edema Therapeutics Market

At present, there are no curative treatment options in the Diabetic Macular Edema market. Approved Anti-VEGFs put a financial burden on patients; therefore, the DME market has witnessed an off-label use of Avastin (Roche/Genentech), which received approval for the treatment of neovascular AMD and expanded to cover venous occlusive diseases, neovascular glaucoma, choroidal neovascularization unrelated to ME, proliferative DR, and others.

As per the analysis from some studies, it is demonstrated that from 20% to 60% of total DME patients do not respond to Anti-VEGF therapies. Further, the available treatment options target only one pathway, despite the clarity of the multifactorial nature of DME.

Underdiagnoses of the condition, due to the late onset of symptoms, is another major unmet need in the market that leads to a delay in treatment, thus, increasing the chances of permanent vision loss.

Access the sample copy of the report for more details @ Diabetic Macular Edema Market Unmet Needs

Diabetic Macular Edema Market

DelveInsight's DME market analysis projects a robust pipeline activity consisting of promising emerging drug therapies. With a horde of companies includingAdverum Biotechnologies, Graybug Vision, Novartis, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Ocuphire Pharma, Oxurion, YD Life Science, Allergan (AbbVie)/Molecular Partners, Allergo Ophthalmics/ Bausch Health, Kodiak Sciences, Clearside Biomedical, Roche, and others advancing the R&D, and developing innovative medicines, thereby, adding to the growth of DME market size.

Late-stage pipeline drugs such as Faricimab, Beovu, and KSI-301 are the potential emerging therapies that have shown promising results and are expected to improve the dosing interval.

Check out for more @ Diabetic Macular Edema Market Forecast

Key Diabetic Macular Edema Pipeline Therapies and Companies

ADVM-022: Adverum Biotechnologies

GB-102: Graybug Vision

Faricimab (RG 7716): Roche

Beovu (RTH258; brolucizumab): Novartis

KVD001: KalVista Pharmaceuticals

APX3330: Ocuphire Pharma

THR-149: Oxurion

YD-312: YD Life Science

LKA651: Novartis

Abicipar: Allergan (AbbVie)/Molecular Partners

Luminate (ALG-1001, Risuteganib): Allergo Ophthalmics/ Bausch Health

KSI-301: Kodiak Sciences

Xipere (CLS-TA): Clearside Biomedical

Reach out to us @ Diabetic Macular Edema Marketed Therapies for more information on marketed DME treatment regimens

Diabetic Macular Edema Market Drivers and Barriers

Increasing patient pool of diabetes, personalization of treatment, new pathways and novel approaches are some of the factors, which will drive the DME market growth forward. Globally, the number of patients with diabetes increased from 177 million cases in 2000 to 285 million in 2010 and are estimated to be more than 360 million cases by 2030. With the Increasing prevalence of diabetes across, the number of patients suffering from DME is also expected to rise.

Companies are also working on other novel therapies with novel MOAs, such as THR-149, targeting inhibition of the plasma kallikrein-kinin (PKaI-kinin) system and APX3330 having dual MOA.

In contrast, exorbitant cost, shortage of trained ophthalmologists, lack of awareness of eye conditions, underdiagnoses of DME, and entry of biosimilars are likely to hinder the DME market growth.

Scope of the Report

Coverage: 7MM (the US, EU5, and Japan)

Study Period: 2018-30

Key Companies: Adverum Biotechnologies, Graybug Vision, Novartis, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Ocuphire Pharma, Oxurion, YD Life Science, Allergan (AbbVie)/Molecular Partners, Allergo Ophthalmics/ Bausch Health, Kodiak Sciences, Clearside Biomedical, Roche, and others.

Key Diabetic Macular Edema Pipeline Therapies: ADVM-022, GB-102, Faricimab (RG 7716), Beovu (RTH258; brolucizumab), KVD001, APX3330, THR-149, YD-312, LKA651, Abicipar, Luminate (ALG-1001, Risuteganib), KSI-301, Xipere (CLS-TA), and others.

Diabetic Macular Edema Market Segmentation: By Geography, By Diabetic Macular Edema Therapies

Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of Diabetic Macular Edema emerging therapies

Tools used: SWOT analysis, Conjoint Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, PESTLE analysis, BCG Matrix analysis methods.

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's Views

Drop by to learn more about the future market trends @ Diabetic Macular Edema Market Landscape and Forecast

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Diabetic Macular Edema Market Report Introduction 3 Diabetic Macular Edema Market Overview at a Glance 4 Executive Summary of Diabetic Macular Edema 5 Disease Background and Overview 6 Algorithm for Diagnosis of Diabetic Macular Edema 7 Patient Journey 8 Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Epidemiology and Patient Population 9 Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices 10 Diabetic Macular Edema Epidemiology and Patient Population 11 Country Wise-Epidemiology of Diabetic Macular Edema 10 Diabetic Macular Edema Treatment 12 Unmet Needs 13 Key Endpoints of Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Treatment 14 Diabetic Macular Edema Emerging Therapies 15 Diabetic Macular Edema: 7 Major Market Analysis 16 Diabetic Macular Edema Market Unmet Needs 17 Case Reports 18 Diabetic Macular Edema Market Drivers 19 Diabetic Macular Edema Market Barriers 20 SWOT Analysis 21 KOL Reviews 21 Appendix 22 DelveInsight Capabilities 23 Disclaimer 24 About DelveInsight

Get in touch with our Business executive for Rich and Deep Market Assessment and Consulting Solutions

Related Reports

Dementia With Diabetes Market Forecast

DelveInsight's 'Dementia with Diabetes-Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030' report.

Diabetes Market

DelveInsight's "Diabetes Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.

Gestational Diabetes Market

DelveInsight's "Gestational Diabetes - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2030" report.

Type 1 Diabetes Market

DelveInsight's "Type 1 Diabetes - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2030" report.

Type 2 Diabetes Market

DelveInsight's "Type 2 Diabetes - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.

Diabetes Pen Market Market

DelveInsight's 'Diabetes Pen Market-Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast - 2026' report offers a detailed analysis of therapies and key pharmaceutical companies including AstraZeneca, Teruma Medical Corporation, Greinier Bio One International GmBH, F. Hoffman La Roche AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company Bayer Cropscience Ltd, and others.

Related Posts

Understanding The Increasing Prevalence Of Diabetes And Its Complications

Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Market Landscape

Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Medications

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve .

For more insights, visit Pharma, Healthcare, and Biotech News

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+1(919)321-6187

www.delveinsight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg