Appointments of Jean-Michel Neyret as Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Gabriel Fossorier as Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors

ALCHIMIE (Paris:ALCHI) (FR0014000JX7 ALCHI Eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plans), an OTT (over the top) subscription video on demand (SVoD) platform featuring original and exclusive thematic channels published jointly with media groups and talents, announces the appointments of Jean-Michel Neyret (as Deputy Chief Executive Officer) and Gabriel Fossorier (as Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors) following the unavailability of Nicolas d'Hueppe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, for health reasons.

The members of the Company's Board of Directors meeting today, with the exception of Mr. Nicolas d'Hueppe, who is unavailable, wished to strengthen the Company's management during his recovery.

The Board of Directors, after discussion, decided to unanimously approve the following appointments:

Jean-Michel Neyret is appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Company;

Gabriel Fossorier, currently a member of the Board of Directors, is appointed Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors and will represent the Chairman of the Board of Directors for the duration of his unavailability.

Since July 2019 as Chief Operating Officer, Jean-Michel Neyret has been supporting Alchimie's management on strategy, organization and operational implementation issues. In particular, he has worked on the prioritization of the Product Roadmap, the development of the scaling plan for the "Talents" channels activity and the support of the implementation of the Distribution plan.

As such, he participates in Alchimie's Management Committee, as well as in all the major operational governance bodies of the Company.

Jean-Michel Neyret, a graduate of ICN Business School, has solid experience in marketing and executive management in the retail and telecom sectors. He notably managed the re-launch of the first low-cost mobile operator (Debitel). After the sale of this operator's activities to La Poste Telecom, he created Full Booster in 2008, one of the first start-up incubators.

In 2013, Jean-Michel became CEO of the SPIR Group and its 3500 employees, where he developed the digital pure players Lacentrale.fr and Logic-immo.com, while managing the decline of the historical media activities. He then joined Fullsix, the leading independent digital agency in Europe, to support the acquisition by Havas and the organization of its integration into the group. Following this integration, he became COO/CMO of Vivendi Content, the newly created structure in charge of developing and scaling new content projects in terms of both formats and media.

Gabriel Fossorier, Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors, comments: We wish Nicolas a speedy recovery. While waiting for his return, we will be able to count on Jean-Michel's experience to manage the Company and we are fully confident in the continuation of Alchimie's development plan.

About Alchimie

Alchimie is a channel factory: a unique video platform in partnership with talents and media to co-publish their own thematic channel. Alchimie has a catalog of more than 60,000 hours of content from more than 300 renowned partners (Arte, France TV distribution, ZDF Entreprises or Zed). Alchimie partners with 70+ talents (celebrities, influencers), brands and media groups to create new channels (Cultivons-Nous, The Big Issue, Army Stories, Jacques Attali, Poisson Fécond, Vaughan, Michael Rowe, Spektrum der Wissenschaft) which are then distributed on more than 60 distribution platforms (TVPlayer, Amazon, Orange, Movistar, Samsung, Huawei, etc.) constantly expanding its audience and consequently its revenues. In 2019, Alchimie acquired TVPlayer, the largest independent OTT platform in the UK. With offices in France, the UK, Germany, Spain and Australia, Alchimie employs 125 people and is ranked 48th in FW500 (ranking of French technology companies).

For more information: www.alchimie-finance.com www.alchimie.com

