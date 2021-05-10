Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 10.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock zu Wochenbeginn: Große Turnaroundrallye eingeläutet?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 907441 ISIN: LV0000100501 Ticker-Symbol: UU4 
Stuttgart
10.05.21
16:13 Uhr
6,880 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
OLAINFARM AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OLAINFARM AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,8807,50021:02
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.05.2021 | 20:41
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The largest shareholder of JSC Olainfarm continues to maintain stake in the company

JSC Olainfarm has received information from the company Black Duck Invest a.s. registered in the Czech Republic that it has an intention to acquire the shares of JSC Olainfarm owned by Olmafarm Ltd., which makes up 42.56% of the shares of JSC Olainfarm. JSC Olainfarm has not received information that the transaction has taken place. According to the public information, Olmafarm Ltd. has approached the State Police and an investigation has been started. JSC Olainfarm has not been informed about changes in the register of shareholders in connection with the shares of JSC Olainfarm owned by Olmafarm Ltd. The Management Board of JSC Olainfarm actively monitors the situation and will continue to provide information in accordance with the legal requirements.

JSC Olainfarm, a part of Olainfarm Group, is one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in the Baltic States offering high quality medicine and chemical pharmaceutical products. The business strategy "FORWARD" highlights the company's main vision - to become one of the TOP10 Central and Eastern European manufacturing companies by 2025.

With nearly 50 years of expertise, Olainfarm Group delivers sustainable healthcare products and services with added value to patients in more than 50 countries all over the world via its key subsidiaries - pharmaceutical company JSC Olainfarm, food supplement & medical device producer Silvanols, elastic & compression material producer Tonus Elast, pharmacy chain LatvijasAptieka and healthcare & diagnostics centresDiaMed & OlainMed.

Additional information:
Janis Dubrovskis
Investor Relations Advisor of JSC Olainfarm
Phone: +371 29178878
Email: janis.dubrovskis@olainfarm.com


OLAINFARM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.